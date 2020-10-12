Jerry and Frank Eaves share amazing experience on CBS reality show

Father and son had to prepare themselves for the physical demands of their journey.

“When I heard we were going to be on the show, I kept my same regimen,” said Frank, 25. He increased the amount of cardio work and “got in the sauna a lot more. If we were ever going to be someplace really, really hot, I wanted to be acclimated to a warmer climate. I was in the sauna before and after pretty much every workout. In the end it helped my flexibility.”

The preparation was a little bit different for his father.

“First thing I did was go to my doctor’s office and make sure these parts were all together,” Jerry said. “I started walking with a weighted vest on 30 minutes a day and got up to 45 minutes, started riding a bicycle a bit.

“I just tried to do things I could do. I’ve had both of my hips replaced and had knee issues. It wasn’t like I could take off and start running, and there was a lot of running on the show. I tried to prepare the best I could without breaking myself down before we got on the show.”

One thing Jerry and Frank Eaves didn’t have to work on was competing as a team.