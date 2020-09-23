Jerry and Frank Eaves team up for CBS' 'Amazing Race'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Eaves never had the chance to coach his son Frank on a college basketball court, but they were teammates as contestants in the 32nd season of CBS' "The Amazing Race."

Jerry, who coached the N.C. A&T men's basketball team from 2003 to '12, and Frank, who played at Page and at Appalachian State, are among 11 duos competing on the reality show this season. The first episode airs at 9 p.m. Oct. 14 on WFMY.

Jerry Eaves, 61, is a sports-talk radio host in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., and also serves as athletics director and men's basketball coach at Simmons College of Kentucky. Frank Eaves, 25, is in luxury car sales in Louisville.

On the CBS website for "The Amazing Race," Frank said he entered the competition "to strengthen an already tight bond with my father, as well as show him he has raised a great and capable young man. He is the best father I could have ever asked for, and I want to give back by showing him his work did not happen in vain or go unnoticed." Jerry said he entered because "this is a lifelong dream and (an opportunity for) bonding with my son."