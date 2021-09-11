Kingsley Ifedi's early success for A&T gets lost amid defense's struggle to stop Duke

DURHAM — The N.C. A&T football team played two distinct halves in its 45-17 loss at Duke on Friday night.
Or, to put it more accurately, it was first 29 minutes of game time and the latter 31.
Late in the second quarter, A&T quarterback Kingsley Ifedi capped off an impressive drive with a 5-yard run into the end zone to tie the score, 14-14, with one minute left in the half.
But that momentum came to a screeching halt as Duke – on its own 26-yard line with 58 seconds left on the clock – made completion after completion, setting up to give running back Mataeo Durant a 3-yard touchdown run with three seconds before the half.
A&T received to start the third quarter but went three-and-out, and Duke took over the game from there. The Blue Devils would go on to score in their next four offensive possessions, while A&T’s offense crumbled, mustering only a field goal for the remainder of the game.
One silver lining for the Aggies, who lost to Furman last week in their opener, was the play of Ifedi, who started in place of Jalen Fowler. Fowler took a hard hit in the Furman game that kept him out of the lineup against Duke.
“We didn’t know really until Tuesday that (Ifedi) would have to play, whether he wanted to or not,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “He came in and did exactly what we thought he was capable of doing.”
Ifedi showed quickness on his feet, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was also effective as a passer in the first half, completing eight of 10 attempts, five of which went for first downs.
As expected though, the run was at the center of the Aggies’ offensive game plan. Jah-Maine Martin had another lackluster performance with 20 yards on 13 attempts, but Bhayshul Tuten and Kashon Baker stepped up, racking up 54 and 31 yards, respectively.
The focus on the run and success in third-down situations – A&T converted nine of 10 third downs in the first half – helped the Aggies to prolong their drives and dominate the time of possession. These factors kept A&T competitive for as long as they were.
“Whenever you can run the ball and keep the ball for that duration of time, that gives you a chance to win,” Washington said.
As Duke’s lead continued to grow, Ifedi’s accuracy fell as he attempted deeper throws with little success.
And the Aggies' pass defense faltered. The A&T secondary consistently gave up big plays, allowing Duke to march down the field and score quickly. Of Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg’s 20 completions, 12 went for 10 yards or greater.
Part of A&T’s struggle against the pass could be linked to the absence of cornerback D.J. Crossen, who was put into concussion protocol after last week’s loss to Furman, though Washington seemed to think that the root of the problem lay with the pass rush.
“The best pass defense is pass rush,” Washington said. “We got no pressure on the quarterback.”
Last week, A&T was missing many of its key players on the defensive line because of injury and illness. Star defensive end Devin Harrell made his return Friday and recorded a sack in the opening minutes, but after that the defensive line was hard-pressed to break down the pocket.
A&T will get a little while before another shot at earning its first victory. The Aggies will have two weeks to prepare to face N.C. Central in their Truist Stadium opener on Sept. 25 (6 p.m., ESPN+).
Washington thinks that the experience gained from facing two strong teams on the road will be invaluable as the season progresses.
“We’re headed in the right direction. We are definitely not there yet, but I’m pleased with where we are,” he said. We’ll see where we end up. It’s been slow beginnings, but I’m expecting a strong finish.”