Kingsley Ifedi's early success for A&T gets lost amid defense's struggle to stop Duke

DURHAM — The N.C. A&T football team played two distinct halves in its 45-17 loss at Duke on Friday night.

Or, to put it more accurately, it was first 29 minutes of game time and the latter 31.

Late in the second quarter, A&T quarterback Kingsley Ifedi capped off an impressive drive with a 5-yard run into the end zone to tie the score, 14-14, with one minute left in the half.

But that momentum came to a screeching halt as Duke – on its own 26-yard line with 58 seconds left on the clock – made completion after completion, setting up to give running back Mataeo Durant a 3-yard touchdown run with three seconds before the half.

A&T received to start the third quarter but went three-and-out, and Duke took over the game from there. The Blue Devils would go on to score in their next four offensive possessions, while A&T’s offense crumbled, mustering only a field goal for the remainder of the game.

One silver lining for the Aggies, who lost to Furman last week in their opener, was the play of Ifedi, who started in place of Jalen Fowler. Fowler took a hard hit in the Furman game that kept him out of the lineup against Duke.