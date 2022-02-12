Langley leads Aggies past Lancers

Final Score:

Why the Aggies won:

Kameron Langley’s excellent point guard play from the opening tip to the final buzzer helped complete the upset over the Longwood Lancers. Langley’s three with under four minutes remaining as the shot clock wound down was the dagger for the Lancers. This game was very physical. A & T was ready to play from the very beginning and built a 13-point lead in the opening half.