Langley leads Aggies past Lancers

Final Score:
Longwood 62
N.C. A&T 70
Why the Aggies won:
Kameron Langley’s excellent point guard play from the opening tip to the final buzzer helped complete the upset over the Longwood Lancers. Langley’s three with under four minutes remaining as the shot clock wound down was the dagger for the Lancers. This game was very physical. A & T was ready to play from the very beginning and built a 13-point lead in the opening half.
Stars:
Longwood
Justin Hill 16 pts.
DeShaun Wade 14 pts.
N.C. A&T:
Kameron Langley 17 pts, 5 assists
Tyler Maye 12 pts.
Notable:
A & T pulled back to .500 in conference play and has come up with back-to-back wins. It had lost five straight before a home win against S.C. Upstate.
Longwood was undefeated in the Big South up until this showdown with A&T. It survived some close road games in the Big South but couldn't stop A&T’s penetration down the stretch.
The Lancers were able to get the free-throw line often but only finished 20-31 in the game. The Lancers missed some key free throws in the second half.
What they're saying:
“Big-time win. They (the Aggies) followed the gameplan to a Tee…I thought we limited the 3-point shots, and our post was able to do a heck of a job on the inside.” N.C. A&T coach Will Jones
“I think Kam has been through the league one time.. I thought he guided our team; led our team. He looks like the Kam Langley of old right now.” Jones on Langley, a former Southwest Guilford point guard
Records:
Longwood: 18-6 (10-1)
N.C. A&T: 11-15 (6-6)
Next:
Longwood vs. High Point, Feb. 15
N.C. A&T at Hampton, Feb. 16