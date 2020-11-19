MEAC plans to move ahead with revised basketball, football formats

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is still planning to play basketball and football in the MEAC during the 2020-21 school year, despite some schools opting out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bethune-Cookman has opted out of athletics during its final year in the conference, Florida A&M will not play football in spring 2021 before joining Bethune in moving to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), and Md.-Eastern Shore has opted out of all sports for the rest of the school year.

The conference’s athletics directors met virtually Thursday and agreed to two-division formats in both sports for the remaining schools. The plan must now be approved by the MEAC’s presidents and chancellors. That vote should come by early next week, after which revised schedules will be released.

The original MEAC schedules released in October placed A&T in a five-team Southern Division for football and for men’s and women’s basketball. But the Aggies are now looking at a three-team division for football with N.C. Central and South Carolina State and a four-team division for men’s and women’s basketball that also would include Florida A&M.