MEAC's silence on questions about COVID-19 testing leave N.C. A&T AD wishing he'd gone 'scorched earth'

In testing done March 11 for the MEAC by SafeSite after the Aggies arrived in Norfolk for the tournament, the same assistant coach was positive for the coronavirus in three tests, administered at 12:34 p.m. (PCR), 4:32 (PCR) and 4:34 (antigen).

After A&T’s team was sent back to Greensboro, an antigen test and a PCR test were administered to the assistant coach on March 12 and another PCR test was administered on March 15. All three were negative for COVID-19.

Everyone in the A&T men’s basketball program, including players, coaches and staff, was given antigen and PCR tests March 15 and all of the results were negative for the coronavirus. No one was symptomatic.

When the letter signed by Hilton and A&T Chancellor Harold Martin was sent to the MEAC on April 8, the assistant coach remained free of the virus.

“When it happened, I was looking at every avenue in terms of what we could do,” said Will Jones, the Aggies’ head coach. “I just wanted our guys to have a chance to play. … Not even being able to get a look at (the testing) by an outside agency was tough. I’m just glad that Earl, the chancellor and everyone involved in the university’s leadership knew it was a serious matter.”