Monmouth puts damper on A&T's party

GREENSBORO — Certain endearing things returned to N.C. A&T’s campus this weekend.
The Aggies just couldn’t do their part on the football field.
It’s just not the greatest of times for A&T, with this new venture into the Big South Conference going a bit sideways.
The latest evidence unfolded Saturday afternoon at Truist Stadium, where Monmouth, which was a first-time visitor, left after pinning a 35-16 loss on the Aggies.
That’s not to say that this ruined the Greatest Homecoming On Earth — the party went on after a one-year absence.
But coach Sam Washington and his team were left with lots to figure out as music blared in the distance.
“I’m not as disappointed this week as I was last week,” Washington said after the team’s first homecoming loss since 2010. “At least we played with some effort and desire.”
Yet the Aggies have work to do to make an impact as first-year members of the Big South.
Monmouth (5-3, 4-0) is the league’s preseason favorite, so take that into consideration.
“We can compete,” Washington said. “We can win (in this league). Obviously, not now. But soon.”
The Aggies (3-5, 2-3) hadn’t dropped two consecutive conference games since 2013, when they fell in three straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games. Now, it’s a three-game skid in the Big South, too.
This gloom comes despite the Aggies chasing Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett with regularity, recording eight sacks.
“We have to build off the good that we did,” linebacker Jacob Roberts said.
The best stretch for N.C. A&T came when a poor Monmouth snap resulted in a safety. The Aggies built on that, driving 56 yards and scoring on Jalen Fowler’s 4-yard pass to Nick Dobson with 2:03 left in the first half.
That made the score 21-16, and the players from both teams were chirping at each other as they headed toward their locker rooms. Some of the Aggies seemed interested in following the Hawks off the field.
As it turned out, the best plans were being put together on the Monmouth side of the field house. Those resulted in a record-setting performance for the Hawks, who became the first Big South team to win nine consecutive league road games. The Aggies lost for the first time at home this season.
A&T couldn’t turn second-quarter momentum into anything after that. The Aggies were shut out in the second half — for the third game in a row.
N.C. A&T punted twice in the second half before they gained a first down.
“The second half, the energy died,” Washington said. “We didn’t have anything that would spark the energy.”
The Aggies managed only 144 yards of total offense after halftime.
“(We needed) something to get us going,” receiver Taymon Cooke said. “I figured we’d get something going.”
The problems, from Washington’s view, were largely self-inflicted. Twelve times, the Aggies were assessed penalties.
“We’re making it more difficult for ourselves than what’s necessary,” he said, pointing out that’s a sign of a bad team.
Even when things went well, there were glitches for the Aggies. Monmouth converted on five of nine third-down plays in the first half – and one of those failed conversions was turned into a fourth-down pick-up.
Then came the Hawks’ fourth-and-2 conversion from their own territory in the third quarter. That 15-play, 87-yard drive ended with – yes – a fourth-down sneak from Muskett for a touchdown to make it 28-16.
The Aggies looked ready to respond, driving into Monmouth’s territory before Justin Terry’s leaping interception of Fowler’s pass.