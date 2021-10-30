Monmouth puts damper on A&T's party

The Aggies (3-5, 2-3) hadn’t dropped two consecutive conference games since 2013, when they fell in three straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games. Now, it’s a three-game skid in the Big South, too.

This gloom comes despite the Aggies chasing Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett with regularity, recording eight sacks.

“We have to build off the good that we did,” linebacker Jacob Roberts said.

The best stretch for N.C. A&T came when a poor Monmouth snap resulted in a safety. The Aggies built on that, driving 56 yards and scoring on Jalen Fowler’s 4-yard pass to Nick Dobson with 2:03 left in the first half.

That made the score 21-16, and the players from both teams were chirping at each other as they headed toward their locker rooms. Some of the Aggies seemed interested in following the Hawks off the field.

As it turned out, the best plans were being put together on the Monmouth side of the field house. Those resulted in a record-setting performance for the Hawks, who became the first Big South team to win nine consecutive league road games. The Aggies lost for the first time at home this season.