N.C. A&T adds men's basketball game Saturday with Carver

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has filled one of the open dates on its men's basketball schedule this weekend with Carver College of Atlanta.

Yes, the Carver that lost 105-23 at Appalachian State on Nov. 27. The one that is 0-17 this season against NCAA Division I teams with an average margin of 59 points in those losses.

The Aggies were looking for a home game to stay sharp after Florida A&M had to postpone scheduled MEAC games because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers' program. The conference has not set dates to make up those games, and the next scheduled games for A&T were Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 at N.C. Central — another team whose season has been paused because of the coronavirus.

Saturday's game, which will not be an exhibition but a regular-season matchup for the Aggies, will start about 4 p.m. after the A&T women face Norfolk State at 2 at the Corbett Sports Center. All Aggies home games until at least the end of January will be played without fans, but Saturday's game against Carver will stream at NCATAggies.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.