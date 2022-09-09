N.C. A&T at North Dakota State: Three things (at least!) to know about Saturday's game

To listen to N.C. A&T football coach Sam Washington rattle off the superlatives about No. 1-ranked North Dakota State, you might need a couple of minutes.

So settle in.

Three things, and a few more, to know about Saturday's Aggies-Bison matchup at the Fargodome.

Scouting the Bison

The final score, much as A&T would like for it to be in its favor, won't be Washington's only measure of success.

"How we play," he said. "How we play and present ourselves. That's going to be very critical. And do we have that fight in us, or do we quit and fold? That's definitely be a measuring stick for me. To find out who's willing to fight to the end."

The fight will come against a formidable foe. Washington likes North Dakota State's offensive line, quarterback Cam Miller, punt returner Jayden Price and the entire Bison defense.

"I'm very impressed with them upfront. Their offensive line is very good," Washington said. "They're big, they're strong, and they bend so well. That's what I was very surprised about. Normally you don't get all three combinations: You get one or two. They're a world apart.

"And the quarterback is pretty good, too. He's very accurate. They're a solid football team, from top to bottom.

"The punt returner might be the best in the country. We've got to be very careful and precise with our kicking game. We can't give him opportunities at any point in the game. So the ball placement on the punt is going to be very critical. We had a protection breakdown on Saturday; I think we got that fixed.

"Defensively, they're not as big but they're long. And they can run. All of them. The D line can run, the linebackers can run, and the secondary is exceptionally fast. So speed is definitely on their side."

Inside the Fargodome

Washington, the Mississippi Valley State alum, served as an assistant coach at his alma mater from 2002 to 2006.

He still remembers a trip to Fargo to face a fifth-ranked North Dakota State team during his final season with the Delta Devils, who were 6-5 that season.

And he remembers the environment inside the Fargodome and the Bison fans, who watched their team lay a 45-0 whipping on his team. In fact, North Dakota State is 177-27 in the Fargodome and is 75-2 there against non-conference opponents.

"What's a good word? Hostile," he said, slowly drawing out that description for effect. "Yeah, yeah. That's what I remember."

But don't get him wrong, they're good fans.

"They were perfect," Washington said. "They know the game. And they come to cheer.

"And they don't mind sippin' on somethin,'" he said, breaking into a laugh.

Beer is now sold inside the Fargodome, just as beer sales are now permitted at A&T home games.

The Fargodome's governing board voted in July to allow beer sales at games this season on a trial basis, according to the InForum of Fargo-Moorhead, N.D. Police reported only "minor incidents during tailgating but none during the game against Drake on Saturday.

A change in North Carolina state law permitted alcohol sales at college sports events beginning in 2019, and A&T trustees granted their approval.

Here's how big Bison games are

Few surprises remain about what you can watch in televised sports.

With the array of over-the-air, cable and streaming offerings, you can watch nearly any college football game. And on Saturday, for example, ESPN+ will not only stream the A&T-North Dakota State football game, but you can watch Manhattan-Columbia volleyball (1 p.m. if you're wondering) or MIT-Brown water polo (that one's at 6:30 p.m.).

But back to Aggies-Bison, that game will be broadcast on over-the-air TV on all four ABC affiliates in the state: WDAY in Fargo, WDAZ in Grand Forks, KBMY in Bismarck/Dickinson and KMCY in Minot/Williston). And the Bison's radio network will use a one-hour pregame show to get the day started and spend 30 minutes wrapping it up afterward.

