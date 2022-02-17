N.C. A&T considering move to Colonial Athletic Association; chancellor calls change 'right decision'

The ripples from college conference realignment set off last summer by Texas and Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference have reached Greensboro.
N.C. A&T, if its board of trustees approves Friday, would move again, from the Big South Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association. Athletics director Earl Hilton made the recommendation of the move Thursday in a presentation to the trustees' executive committee after the university received an invitation in 2021.
"My recommendation is that we accept this invitation," athletics director Earl Hilton told the committee during a video presentation before eight of the university's 13 trustees.
A&T chancellor Dr. Harold L. Martin later said: "This is indeed the right decision for our university and our student-athletes."
All of those trustees agreed, voting to approve Hilton's recommendation.
The Aggies would become CAA members in all sports except football and bowling beginning July 1, with football to follow for the 2023 season.
A&T would have to pay a $500,000 entry fee to the CAA and a $500,000 exit fee to the Big South.
"Will we have to raise more money, make more investments in athletics facilities?" Martin asked. "Absolutely. We have plans to do that anyway. We need to invest in our athletics facilities: Expansion to Aggie Stadium, the transformation of War Memorial Stadium now that we own that facility. We have the resources to make those investments today."
A&T is in just its first year as a Big South member, having left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and a half-century affiliation with fellow historically Black colleges and universities but joining former league mate Hampton.
In moving to the CAA, A&T again would follow Hampton, which recently announced its departure from the Big South.
The move is seen by Hilton as a chance for A&T's program to be better positioned for changes in NCAA governance.
"The role that a conference is going to play in administering the new NCAA will be greater going forward than it has ever been in the past," Hilton said. "Conference membership and conference affiliation takes on perhaps greater meaning today than it ever has in the past."
A&T would become the CAA's 13th full-fledged member and its 14th for CAA Football beginning in 2023.
The CAA, which recently announced Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook as new members, wasn't sure of its division or scheduling structure at the time.
Hilton's presentation shows A&T in a South Division with Elon, UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston, William & Mary and Hampton in Virginia and the Carolinas. UNC Wilmington does not have a football program, and Richmond would play football as a South Division member.
The remainder of the full CAA includes Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Northeastern and Towson, with James Madison leaving the league at the end of the athletics year. Those schools would form a North Division. The North's football roster would feature Delaware, Towson, Stony Brook and Monmouth, with associate programs Villanova, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire.
The Big South, meanwhile, would be left with just five football-playing members for the 2022 season – A&T, Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Robert Morris and Charleston Southern – although Bryant or Ohio Valley Conference schools could help fill the gap. Besides Hampton and Monmouth, a football-only Big South member, going to the CAA, Kennesaw State and North Alabama will leave the Big South to join the Atlantic Sun Conference.
The NCAA requires that a league have six schools for a conference to gain an automatic berth for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
In February 2020, A&T trustees voted 12-1 to leave the MEAC, with which it was a founding member in 1971 after an exit from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The shift to the Big South put A&T into league with a higher conference rating in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball and reduced travel in what Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander called "a bus league."
A&T paid a $250,000 exit fee from the MEAC and a $381,000 Big South entrance fee.
This story will be updated tonight.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
