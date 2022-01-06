N.C. A&T employee Brian Holloway meets his 'angel' in NBC 'Today' story about national 'kidney chain'

A&T employee Brian Holloway has met his angel.

"Bless you, thank you so much," Holloway told his kidney donor, Lisa, during a video call that was featured in a story this morning during NBC's "Today."

"It's a pleasure to meet you," Holloway told her. "I've been waiting to see what my angel looks like, and it's an honor to finally see you."

NBC correspondent Kate Snow's story centered on organ donors who don’t have local matches and agree to donate to a patient at another hospital, creating a donor chain.

Holloway, an A&T alum, is a veteran associate athletics director for communications, leading a team that promotes Aggies athletics teams and individuals.