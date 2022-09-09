N.C. A&T faces 'a great challenge' in visiting No. 1 North Dakota State

COVID's effects on the N.C. A&T football program might be felt nearly 1,400 miles away Saturday.

All the way in Fargo, N.D.

That's the home of the No. 1-ranked North Dakota State program, and that's where Coach Sam Washington's Aggies will play Saturday.

The challenge is mighty, with A&T coming off a 28-13 loss to N.C. Central in Charlotte and North Dakota State having routed Drake 56-14 to open their seasons.

The vision, going back to 2016, was to pit A&T, coming off a Black college national championship the previous season, against the Bison, which had just won its fifth straight Football Championship Subdivision national title.

"People wanted to see two national champions play," A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said this week. "Visited with Coach (Rod Broadway at the time); we knew when we would have our best chance to have a good showing from a maturity standpoint, having enough players at the right age to be respectable in that contest.

"And then COVID hit."

A&T, like most FCS programs, didn't play football in 2020. So instead of meeting as planned, after A&T would've claimed three more Black college titles and after the Bison would've snagged three more FCS titles, they'll play this weekend.

"We are now in a much different posture," Hilton said.

North Dakota State added another championship in fall 2021 after losing in the quarterfinals of the delayed 2020 season that May, and that marks nine national titles in the last 11 seasons.

A&T is not only coming off a 5-6 record in fall 2021, but the Aggies lost to N.C. Central in Charlotte last weekend to open the season.

"When we put them on schedule, we were a lot closer to being ready to play at this level," said Washington, who took over as head coach in 2018 after Broadway retired. "And now, after COVID, they went this way and we went the opposite way. That's just unfortunate.

"Our team is a group of sophomores. That's what it is, sophomores and freshmen. We're going to go through some growing pains. But at the end, everybody's going to be happy with the results."

A&T is getting just more than $200,000 from North Dakota State to make the trip, although travel expenses come out of that.

"That's what the guarantee is basically for, to get us out there," Hilton said. "I'm not flying across the country to play. I've got too many good games within 200 miles of my campus. If you want us, we'll be happy to come, but it's got to be cost-neutral for us."

Washington is up for a challenge, of course. "A great challenge," he calls it.

"We match up with them in certain areas," he said. "Can we hold out?"

And he laughs at the thought that the game's origin dated to Broadway's days as the head coach and his as an assistant coach.

"He definitely wouldn't have said 'play 'em,'" Washington said of Broadway with a laugh. "He would have been so upset if he had to play them."

But it was Broadway, in the end, who delivered the news to Washington that the teams would meet in 2020.

"Coach Broadway came up to me one day and said, 'Man, you're going to be playing North Dakota State in 2020,'" Washington said. "That's how I found out."

He's just not clear where to deflect the, um, credit for arranging the matchup.

"I'm not sure," Washington said. "I'm assuming that he and Mr. Hilton: One of them did.

"I know who didn't. Now that's what I can tell you," he added with a laugh.

"Would that be you?" a reporter asked.