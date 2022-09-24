N.C. A&T football team gets first win of 2022 season

A recap of N.C. A&T's 47-27 football victory over South Carolina State on Saturday night:
Big plays
- A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten ran for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from QB Jalen Fowler, who threw two scoring strikes.
- Amonte Jones returned a Bulldogs punt 89 yards for the Aggies' first touchdown, closing the lead to 7-6 after the A&T conversion attempt failed.
- The A&T defense absorbed 300 yards passing by South Carolina State, but the Aggies kept the Bulldogs from running the ball (21 carries, 21 yards).
- And A&T's offense rolled up 439 yards, getting 284 on the ground and 155 through the air.
Stars
South Carolina State
QB Corey Fields: 24-for-46, four TDs, two INTs.
A&T
RB Bhayshul Tuten: 12 carries, 140 yards, two TDs; two catches, 32 yards, TD.
RB Wesley Graves: 16 carries, 72 yards, TD.
Notable
- Tuten crossed 100 yards for a third straight game and has rushed 56 times for 420 yards in four games. Tuten averages 7.5 yards per carry and 105 yards per game.
- Senior Jalen Fowler led the offense for most of the game. He completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 121 yards.
- Redshirt freshman Zach Yeager started the game but left in the first quarter after a quarterback keeper and a targeting call on Bulldogs defender Duane Nichols. Eli Brickhandler then replaced Yeager, and Fowler took over in the final six minutes of the first quarter.
- Redshirt freshman Alston Hooker, who played at Ragsdale, finished in the fourth quarter as the Aggies' fourth quarterback (1-for-2, 22 yards; two rushes, 5 yards). His brother Hendon, the starting quarterback for No. 11 Tennessee, totaled a career-best 461 yards in a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida on Saturday, completing 22 of 28 pass attempts for 349 yards (two TDs). and running 13 times for 112 yards (TD). Their father, Alan, was a record-setting quarterback at A&T during the 1984-87 seasons.
- K Andrew Brown converted on field-goal attempts of 49 and 48 yards, and he missed a 53-yard attempt. A&T coach Sam Washington said before the season began that if his team could reach the opponents' 30, they could score. Brown is now 7-for-8 on three-point attempts.
- One week after A&T limited penalties in the 49-20 loss at Duke (four for 20 yards), they reared their heads again against South Carolina State (12 for 101 yards). A&T, which ranked No. 122 of 123 FCS teams in penalty yards per game in 2021, entered Saturday's game No. 83 in FCS at 65 yards per game.
- The Aggies will play their Big South Conference season opener on Saturday against Bryant, an associate member for football. The Bulldogs won their first game of the season Saturday, beating Long Island 31-29 on the road, after losses to Florida International, Rhode Island and Brown.
Records
South Carolina State: 1-2.
A&T: 1-3.
Up next
South Carolina State: At South Carolina, noon Saturday (SEC).
A&T: Bryant, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).