N.C. A&T football team to make 2022 home debut against South Carolina State

Welcome home, Aggies.

The N.C. A&T football team will get to play in Greensboro for the first time this season against South Carolina State on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+).

The Aggies have gone on the road to face a rival, meeting N.C. Central in Charlotte; to play the Football Championship Subdivision's most successful program, North Dakota State; and to visit an ACC team, Duke, that now has opened with three wins under new coach Mike Elko. And the Aggies have come home with three losses.

So even though a former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival will be on the opposing sideline, the Aggies will be grateful to take the Truist Stadium field for the first time in 2022.

Three things to know about the game:

Who's under center?

Quarterback Zach Yeager, who played the entire game against N.C. Central on Sept. 3 but injured his shoulder during the loss to North Dakota State on Sept. 10 and did not play against Duke on Sept. 17, will play Saturday night.

Now the question is whether the redshirt freshman starts, or whether Washington sends out freshman Eli Brickhandler for the first series against the Bulldogs.

"If you ask me today," Washington said Monday, "it would be Eli. I'm just basing that on performance. We're going to play Zach; Zach has a lot to offer. This game is about productivity, who's producing. Those two kids are producing, so that's who we'll roll with."

That seems to make clear that senior Jalen Fowler, who fumbled twice during the 49-20 loss to the Blue Devils, will not play.

"Eli has a better skill set when it comes to running the football," Washington said. "Zach has a better understanding of the offense, where the ball should go. He makes very good choices with the football."

Yeager, who is from Minneapolis, is 24-for-53 for 280 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in 2022.

Brickhandler, a native of Stockton, Calif., who played last season at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy in Chapel Hill, is 5-for-8 for 48 yards and a touchdown.

"He got on our radar because he was a three-star athlete in the state," Washington said.

Brickhandler and his father received an invitation to visit from Chris Barnette, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"They liked what they saw," Washington said.

Brickhandler passed for 2,794 yards during his final high school season with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns during the five games in which he played.

What they've learned in three games

Washington doesn't sense any bit of relief in facing South Carolina State in the wake of the Aggies' first three matchups. The Bulldogs are 1-1, having lost 56-10 to Central Florida but having beaten Bethune-Cookman 33-9.

"They're the defending national champions," he said of the Celebration Bowl champions, who beat Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 31-10 in December in Atlanta to win the Black college title. "We've beaten them six years in a row."

The first three games also offered a challenge for Washington's players, who form what he has called "a sophomore team," to mature perhaps faster than is possible.

"Not growing as fast as you would like," Washington said of the challenges. "And it seems we get better in one area and then not so much in another. Or we improve over here, and this breaks down on us.

"The formula is not going to change. We've got to stop the run: We did not (against Duke). Protect the football: We did a better job. And win the kicking game: We did not. If you lose two out of three of those, the results are what they are. And so what we've got to do is learn how to win those three areas and see where the chips lie."

What being a Black college champion means

The Bulldogs, coached by Washington's long-time friend Buddy Pough, are coming off their first HBCU championship in the game that pits the champions of the MEAC and Southwest Athletic Conference in Atlanta.

Washington knows how winning the honor feels. A&T is a four-time winner of the Celebration Bowl and Black college title, the first two under head coach Rod Broadway in 2015 and 2017, when Washington served as an assistant. Then Washington's first two A&T teams, in 2018 and 2019, beat Alcorn State in successive Decembers.