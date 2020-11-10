N.C. A&T gets commitment from top-100 basketball player

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is the latest HBCU to make a splash in college basketball recruiting. Barely four months after five-star forward Makur Maker picked Howard, the Aggies received a commitment Tuesday from ESPN100 power forward Duncan Powell of DeSoto, Texas.

Powell told Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst at Stadium, that the key to his decision was his relationship with A&T coach Will Jones and assistant coach Ahmad Dorsett.

"When I went to campus it felt like the right fit," Powell told Goodman. "I'm from Dallas, but I was born in Conover, North Carolina, so it's not but an hour and a half from the crib. And then my cousin went there, Adrian Powell. He was on the (2013 NCAA) Tournament team with them and it's a lot of connections and ties there."

Powell, ranked No. 85 in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and No. 17 at his position, chose the Aggies from a group of finalists that also included Hampton, Dayton, Old Dominion and Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound four-star recruit committed to Arkansas on Sept. 26, 2019, over offers from Mississippi and TCU among others, but reopened his recruitment in April.

He is believed to be the highest-rated recruit in the N.C. A&T program's history.