N.C. A&T gets commitment from top-100 basketball player

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is the latest HBCU to make a splash in college basketball recruiting. Barely four months after five-star forward Makur Maker picked Howard, the Aggies received a commitment Tuesday from ESPN100 power forward Duncan Powell of DeSoto, Texas.
Powell told Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst at Stadium, that the key to his decision was his relationship with A&T coach Will Jones and assistant coach Ahmad Dorsett.
"When I went to campus it felt like the right fit," Powell told Goodman. "I'm from Dallas, but I was born in Conover, North Carolina, so it's not but an hour and a half from the crib. And then my cousin went there, Adrian Powell. He was on the (2013 NCAA) Tournament team with them and it's a lot of connections and ties there."
Powell, ranked No. 85 in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and No. 17 at his position, chose the Aggies from a group of finalists that also included Hampton, Dayton, Old Dominion and Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound four-star recruit committed to Arkansas on Sept. 26, 2019, over offers from Mississippi and TCU among others, but reopened his recruitment in April.
He is believed to be the highest-rated recruit in the N.C. A&T program's history.
"I'm somebody who's going to come in and dominate," Powell told Goodman, "someone who's going to come in and win games. .. I'm going to put on a show. Get your popcorn ready."
Powell averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game as a junior, but recently announced that he will not play his senior season at DeSoto, which is located in the Dallas suburbs, "to prepare for the next chapter of my career." That chapter will be at N.C. A&T.
