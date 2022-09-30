N.C. A&T hosts Bryant: Four things to know about Saturday's game

N.C. A&T is moving the football through four games. And with Bhayshul Tuten's high-flying start to the season and a wet Truist Stadium field likely, watch for more of the same against Bryant in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday night.

Coach Sam Washington's Aggies (1-3) are getting 184 yards per game on the ground, and much of that has come on Tuten's legs. He has rushed for 420 yards in four games, having surpassed 100 yards in each of the last three.

"A lot of it is Tuten, and some of it is the offensive line," Washington said. "Those guys are coming together. They're moving people, they're pushing people. When you can control the line of scrimmage, you can have successful plays. We've been able to do that."

The Bulldogs (1-3) are allowing 449 yards per game, including nearly 147 on the ground. And remnants of Ian passing through the Triad could make conditions favorable to see A&T move in the same way against the Bulldogs.

"Absolutely," Washington said when asked whether Ian might help his team. "It's always an advantage. Whenever you can run the football, you also control the clock. That's very important that you're able to control the clock and dictate the tempo of the game itself."

Here are four more things to know about Saturday night's game (7 p.m., ESPN3):

Aggies are rootin' for Tuten

Tuten has carried for 127 yards against North Dakota State, 133 against Duke and 140 against South Carolina State. His average of 105 yards per game ranks 15th in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The sophomore from Paulsboro, N.J., not only runs hard, but he arrived in the end zone in style, somersaulting over a South Carolina State defender, after catching a shovel pass from Fowler for his second of three touchdowns last weekend.

He's not quite sure what he was thinking, either.

"I can't tell you," he said this week.

"I saw two different areas before I got to the end zone. They usually tackle down low, so I thought over the top. I got clipped going over the top. While I was in the air, I had a blank mind, I guess. 'Just don't get hurt' was my main thought."

That was Washington's thought as well.

"I was mixed emotions," he said of Tuten taking off. "'Don't you hurt yourself' was one of my first thoughts. But that's the kind of effort that he gives. He plays the way he practices. He practices at that high level, and that's why he performs well on Saturdays."

Tuten also scored on runs of 19 and 38 yards against South Carolina State. And he's a smart teammate, of course, deflecting credit for his success.

"The big guys up front, the O-line," Tuten said. "They work against our D-line every week. In the weight room, they lift heavy. They train to be their best, and I'm just glad I'm behind them."

A&T quarterbacks on the mend

The Aggies are just hopeful to have more than two healthy quarterbacks.

Senior Jalen Fowler is expected to start again after Zach Yeager sustained a concussion and after Eli Brickhandler went out with a knee injury during the South Carolina State game. Redshirt freshman Alston Hooker, to gain experience, played during the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs, meaning four Aggies took snaps during the game.

"They're pretty beaten up," Washington said of his quarterbacks.

Hooker is listed behind Fowler on the depth chart this week.

After fumbling twice against Duke on Sept. 17, Fowler wasn't expected to play in the 41-27 victory over South Carolina State but led the Aggies to victory.

"That's Jalen," Washington said. "He does have that experience and that leadership. He's going to give you all that he has every every play."

More on Bryant

The Bulldogs' three losses have been to No. 25 Rhode Island by two touchdowns and in overtime at Florida International and at Brown. Bryant defeated Long Island on Saturday for its first victory.

Bryant is averaging nearly 32 points, 284 passing yards and 99 rushing yards per game.

"They are a very efficient team," Washington said. "They play very hard. Their record doesn't indicate the caliber of team that they are."

Sophomore quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has passed for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns in Bryant's first four games. He's 83-for-131 with three interceptions. Junior receiver Landon Ruggieri has 22 catches for 272 yards.

Flags on the play

The Aggies, Washington said, got caught up in too much talk during the game against South Carolina State, getting flagged 13 times for 116 yards.

"There was a lot of pushing and shoving and talking that was very disturbing," Washington said. "We're going to have to learn how not to hear those comments and just play."

A&T has been penalized 32 times for 311 yards in four games, an average of nearly 77 yards, and ranks No. 108 of 123 Football Championship Subdivision teams.