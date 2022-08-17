N.C. A&T loaded men's basketball schedule features UNCG, Houston, multi-team events and the Aggies' CAA debut

The North Carolina A&T men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season, released Wednesday, features a number of opponents that are coming off strong years or are expected to have more.

Coach Will Jones' Aggies went 12-20 last season, losing 11 of their last 15 games. They'll return leading scorers Marcus Watson (12.6 points) and Demetric Horton (10.7 points).

What you need to know about the Aggies' 2022-23 schedule:

Season and home opener

Edward Waters, 7 p.m. Nov. 7

This game will take place on a Monday night, and that's notable because NCAA seasons recently have opened on the Tuesday night before the second Friday of November.

But Nov. 8 is Election Day, and the NCAA now permits teams that require that day off for civic engagement reasons to open play on the previous day.

The NBA schedule for the new season hasn't been released but reportedly will feature all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, and none on Nov. 8, and promoting nonpartisan civic engagement on Election Day.

High-profile opponents

At Iowa, Nov. 11

At Iowa State, Nov. 13

Iowa, led by former UNCG coach Fran McCaffery, went 16-8 in the Big Ten Conference last season and 26-10 overall, finishing No. 14 in the NET rankings. They earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region but lost to No. 12 Richmond 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies might be catching them at a good time. Not only will the game come early in the season, McCaffery has assembled a recruiting class for the 2023-24 season that is ranked 15th nationally by 247Sports.com.

Iowa State, a No. 11 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament and No. 41 in the NET rankings, defeated No. 6 LSU and No. 3 WIsconsin before losing 70-56 to No. 10 Miami in a Sweet Sixteen game in the Midwest Region.

Neither the Hawkeyes nor Cyclones are in projected top 25s for the new season by CBSSports.com, ESPN.com or SI.com.

Terrier Classic

Gardner-Webb, Nov. 19

At Wofford, Nov. 20

A&T will be part of a three-team event hosted by Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C. The Terrier Classic is the first of three multi-team events in which A&T will play.

'Battle for the 'Boro'

UNCG, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

The Aggies will host the Spartans at the Corbett Sports Center in a match up of Greensboro's two Division I programs. UNCG won 57-53 in the season opener in November 2021 before a spirited crowd of more than 6,000 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

A highest-profile opponent

At Houston, Dec. 13

If the Iowa teams weren't challenging enough, A&T will visit Houston, which is No. 3 on the offseason top 25s for ESPN.com, CBSSports.com and SI.com. Houston finished 32-6 last season, ranked No. 2 in the NCAA's final NET rankings.

The Cougars, a No. 5 seed the South Region of last season's NCAA Tournament, beat Ala.-Birmingham, Illinois and regional top seed Arizona before losing 50-44 to No. 2 Villanova in the Elite Eight.

HBCU Challenge

Texas Southern, Dec. 17

Norfolk State, Dec. 18

A&T will be part of two days of doubleheaders featuring four historically black universities at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. Norfolk State is a former MEAC rival and the defending league champion, and Hampton will be the fourth team in the event. The arena, which hosted the Grammy Awards in April, also has been the site of numerous boxing prize fights.

Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

At Texas-El Paso, Dec. 21

Kent State or New Mexico State, Dec. 22

A&T will jet from Las Vegas to El Paso for another four-team event, but this one is a tournament. The Miners went 20-14 last season.

New Mexico State, which was No. 78 in the NET rankings, went 27-7 and won an NCAA Tournament opener against Connecticut before losing to Arkansas in the West Region. Kent State finished 23-11.

Welcome to the Colonial Athletic Association

At Northeastern, Dec. 29

The A&T athletics program, after one year in the Big South Conference, is now a member of the Colonial Athletic Association in all sports except football (one more Big South season). And the Aggies will go to Boston to face their first CAA opponent.

CAA home schedule

College of Charleston, Jan. 4

UNC-Wilmington, Jan. 7

Stony Brook, Jan. 14

Towson, Jan. 19

Drexel, Jan. 26

Monmouth, Jan. 28

Elon, Feb. 8

Delaware, Feb. 23

Hampton, Feb. 25

CAA Tournament

March 3-7, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington

The 4,200-seat arena in southeast Washington is home to the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go.

Notable

All CAA games will air on FloHoops, a subscription streaming service, or the CBS Sports cable network.

All 13 teams will qualify for the league tournament.

Each CAA team has nine home and nine away league games. Teams will play an 18-game conference schedule against all 12 league foes with six repeat opponents, three home-only opponents and three away-only opponents.