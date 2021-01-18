 Skip to main content
N.C. A&T men's basketball games at N.C. Central postponed
NCA&T vs NC Central basketball (copy)

N.C. A&T's Kam Langley drives against N.C. Central's Roderick Taylor during a game March 7, 2019, at the Corbett Sports Center. The teams' games Saturday and Sunday have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Central program.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

GREENSBORO — The long, strange trip that is the 2020-21 N.C. A&T men’s basketball season took another turn Monday when the Aggies learned their games Saturday and Sunday at N.C. Central have been postponed.

The Eagles (1-3) declined to play A&T because of COVID-19 issues in the Central program. They have not played since a 73-67 loss at North Carolina on Dec. 12 and have played 11 fewer games than the Aggies (2-0 MEAC, 6-9 overall). No makeup dates were announced.

“I just know that we’re not playing this weekend,” said A&T coach Will Jones. “This one definitely is disappointing. I thought (the Eagles) were scheduled to be off quarantine.”

A&T’s scheduled games against Florida A&M on Jan. 16-17 also were postponed, because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers’ program, so the Aggies instead played Carver College of Atlanta and won 112-46 Saturday. 

“We’ll have to look at all this and see what makes sense with the schedule,” Jones said, adding that, “I think we’re going to have Florida A&M next weekend. It’s kind of school-by-school thing in terms of rescheduling the games. We haven’t heard from the conference with any kind of guidance.”

The last game the Aggies played against a NCAA Division I opponent was a 73-66 win at S.C. State on Jan. 3. With the back-to-back games against N.C. Central postponed, A&T’s next scheduled games are Feb. 6-7 against S.C. State at Corbett if they don’t make up games at home Jan. 30-31 against Florida A&M.

If they can't reschedule any MEAC games before Feb. 6, might the Aggies try to find another non-conference opponent to play?

“If it gets to code red, maybe we reach out and do something,” Jones said, “but I’m hoping Florida A&M can play.

“Even more than that, I’m hoping we can get to next weekend,” A&T’s coach added. “There are no guarantees. While we’re healthy, I’d rather play the games. If two teams in the league are healthy, they should play.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

