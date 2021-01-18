N.C. A&T men's basketball games at N.C. Central postponed

GREENSBORO — The long, strange trip that is the 2020-21 N.C. A&T men’s basketball season took another turn Monday when the Aggies learned their games Saturday and Sunday at N.C. Central have been postponed.

The Eagles (1-3) declined to play A&T because of COVID-19 issues in the Central program. They have not played since a 73-67 loss at North Carolina on Dec. 12 and have played 11 fewer games than the Aggies (2-0 MEAC, 6-9 overall). No makeup dates were announced.

“I just know that we’re not playing this weekend,” said A&T coach Will Jones. “This one definitely is disappointing. I thought (the Eagles) were scheduled to be off quarantine.”

A&T’s scheduled games against Florida A&M on Jan. 16-17 also were postponed, because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers’ program, so the Aggies instead played Carver College of Atlanta and won 112-46 Saturday.

“We’ll have to look at all this and see what makes sense with the schedule,” Jones said, adding that, “I think we’re going to have Florida A&M next weekend. It’s kind of school-by-school thing in terms of rescheduling the games. We haven’t heard from the conference with any kind of guidance.”