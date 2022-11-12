N.C. A&T one step closer to Big South crown

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Jalen Fowler passed for 254 yards and two scores and North Carolina A&T beat Norfolk State on Saturday for it sixth straight victory. N.C. A&T started the game with 21 straight points on touchdowns runs of 10 and 33 yards from Tuten and Jacob Roberts’ 22-yard pick-6. The Aggies defense intercepted Otto Kuhns three times and backup Jaylan Adams once. Tuten’s 6-yard touchdown grab with two seconds left in the first half made it 28-14. He also capped the scoring with 58 seconds left in the fourth as A&T scored 14 points in the final three minutes.