N.C. A&T one step closer to Big South crown

GREENSBORO — Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns, Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and N.C. A&T defeated Charleston Southern 20-10 on Saturday.

The Aggies' win, their seventh in a row, combined with Gardner-Webb's 42-35 win over Campbell, leaves N.C. A&T and Gardner-Webb tied for first place in the Big South with one game to go. Gardner-Webb will host N.C. A&T on Saturday, with the winner claiming the conference championship and the Big South's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Tuten's 2-yard run gave the Aggies' their first lead, 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter. He also had an 8-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Fowler in the fourth.

The Buccaneers took a 7-0 lead on Tony Bartalo's 34-yard pass to Nivon Holland in the second quarter. The lead was short-lived when Cooke returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Tuten gained 106 yards on 22 carries for the Aggies (7-3, 4-0 Big South) and Fowler completed 10 of 22 passes for 151 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Bartalo was 14-of-31 passing for 162 yards with an interception for the Buccaneers (2-8, 2-3). He was sacked six times.

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Jalen Fowler passed for 254 yards and two scores and North Carolina A&T beat Norfolk State on Saturday for it sixth straight victory. N.C. A&T started the game with 21 straight points on touchdowns runs of 10 and 33 yards from Tuten and Jacob Roberts' 22-yard pick-6. The Aggies defense intercepted Otto Kuhns three times and backup Jaylan Adams once. Tuten's 6-yard touchdown grab with two seconds left in the first half made it 28-14. He also capped the scoring with 58 seconds left in the fourth as A&T scored 14 points in the final three minutes.

