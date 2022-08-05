N.C. A&T opens football practice for the 2022 season

GREENSBORO — Holding its first practice at the Smith Soccer Complex wasn't a big deal for the N.C. A&T football team.

The Aggies, displaced from campus by the AAU Junior Olympics until next week, worked out across town. And being out of place might be fitting, given that the Aggies will play N.C. Central in Charlotte on Sept. 3, at North Dakota State on Sept. 10 and at Duke on Sept. 17 before finally getting to play in Truist Stadium against South Carolina State on Sept. 24.

The 104 players and the coaching staff are working to erase memories, and bad habits, from a 5-6 season in 2021. A&T's 78.8 penalty yards per game were exceeded only by Florida A&M among 123 Football Championship Subdivision teams.

The Aggies, who left a half-century of memories and rivalries behind when it exited the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, will play for one more season in the six-team Big South Conference, and it has been voted as the favorite to win the regular season. The remainder of A&T's teams are now competitors in the Colonial Athletic Association, which the football program will join in 2023.

Before practice, head coach Sam Washington fielded questions on a handful of topics.

Who will play quarterback?

"I'll find out in the next 30 days (laughs). The competition has been great (Jalen Fowler is back along with Zach Yeager). It's going to make each of them better, because the competition is so stiff. And the one that makes the fewest mistakes and makes the most plays, that's who we're going to go with."

On the biggest problem to overcome from 2021

"Discipline. That's going to be the ultimate word for this football team. We have to do things the right way."

On goals for the first few days of practice

"Get back to into the tempo and the flow of things. That's very important. Getting the fundamentals, that first step, right. Stance. Start. Alignment. We say alignment and assignment is key. So we've got to be able to get lined up properly and take that first step."

On football's conference changes and A&T's lost rivalries