N.C. A&T predicted to win Big South Conference football title

CHARLOTTE — The N.C. A&T football team is the pick to win the Big South Conference in the 2022 season.

Coach Sam Washington's Aggies, who will open their season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against N.C. Central in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte, went 5-6 in 2021.

A&T received six of 12 first-place votes from head coaches and journalists to win the six-team league. Campbell received two first-place votes and is predicted to finish second.

Bryant University, in Smithfield, R.I., is playing as an associate member with the Aggies, Camels, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb and Robert Morris.

The remainder of A&T's athletics teams will begin play in August in the Colonial Athletic Association, and the football program will join the league in 2023.

The Big South champion will earn a bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs beginning Nov. 19.

Allen projected as top defensive player

Greensboro's Brevin Allen, a Northeast Guilford graduate, is predicted to win Big South Conference defensive player of the year.

Allen, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, earned All-America recognition from multiple outlets last season: Second team from the American Football Coaches Association and FCS Stats Perform and third team from the Associated Press, Phil Steele and HERO Sports.

The fifth-year player led the Big South with 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2021.

Campbell, coached by former Carolina Panthers star Mike Minter, will open the season Sept. 1 against The Citadel in Buies Creek. The Camels will visit A&T on Oct. 29.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

