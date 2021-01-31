N.C. A&T rallies from 24 down, defeats Florida A&M on Blake Harris three-point shot

A recap of the N.C. A&T men's basketball team's 67-65 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday at the Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro.
Why the Aggies won
Blake Harris' three-point shot with 9.8 seconds to go, on Kameron Langley's 10th assist, put A&T ahead 67-65, after the Aggies had wiped out a 24-point deficit from late in the first half and had actually led by seven late in the game. The Aggies, remaining unbeaten in the MEAC, are on a five-game winning streak, losing last to UNCG on Dec. 22.
Stars
Florida A&M
MJ Randolph: 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists.
D.J. Jones: 15 points (7-for-10 FG), six rebounds.
A&T
Kam Langley: 13 points, 10 assists, 10 turnovers.
Blake Harris: 10 points (4-for-8 FG).
Webster Filmore: 10 points, four rebounds.
Tyler Maye: 10 points (5-for-7 FG).
Notable
• The Aggies outscored the Rattlers 42-11 during a 17-minute, 17-second stretch, rallying from a 40-16 deficit with 3:34 to play in the first half to a 58-51 lead with 6:17 to go.
• Langley, who led the nation with 247 assists in 31 games in 2019-20, handed out six assists and committed only two of his turnovers in the second half.
• A&T committed 15 first-half turnovers to only made eight shots against a pressing and energetic Rattlers defense. Florida A&M, which led 42-23 at the break, was 16-for-33 and held a 23-11 rebounding advantage, including scooping up 10 on the offensive glass, in the first half.
• Jalen Speer's three-point shot with 31 seconds left in the game put Florida A&M ahead 65-64, setting the stage for Langley, Harris and their teammates.
• A&T has won 27 straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games at the Corbett Sports Center. The last loss came in 2017.
• A&T has two-game, weekend series remaining against South Carolina State, at Florida A&M and against N.C. Central in Greensboro.
• The game was A&T's 15th against a Division I opponent. Teams are required to play 13 games to meet the minimum requirement to be eligible to play in the NCAA Tournament.
What they're saying
About the contrasting halves
"In the first half, we didn't have a lot of ball movement. Guys were trying to go one-on-one, or one against five. That's not sharing the ball like we usually do. In the second half, we got more ball movement, more guys got involved. Once that happened, the energy started flowing in the gym and we started rolling from there." – Langley.
"They hit us in the mouth. They didn't do anything from a scheme standpoint that we didn't know they were going to do. We just didn't come out with the intensity level that we needed to have. We didn't share the ball the way we needed to share. We didn't move as fast as we needed to move. ... They tried to (press) that last night, and I think they had the legs to be active in the first half. ... I just wanted our guys to beat it up the floor. Once we put the pressure on them, they were in retreat mode, and we got some easy baskets." – A&T coach Will Jones.
About the halftime talk
"Coach Jones told us what we needed to hear. And we stayed in the locker room for an extra two minutes and talked as brothers and knew we had to get it together." – Harris, on Jones' halftime talk before the Aggies returned to the court with still six minutes remaining in intermission.
"I spoke to 'em in Spanish in the locker room. They kinda figured it out." – Jones.
"I'm very fluent in Spanish." – Harris.
About the game-winning play
"I drove and just tried to create for my teammates. They had three guys trying to block my shot, and I saw Blake floating to the wing and I just hit him. And Blake made the shot." – Langley.
"Kam just drove like he always does, had his eyes open, and I was spotted up, ready to shoot." – Harris.
"I put the ball in Kam's hands and Blake's hands, and they've got to make decisions. I put them in a position where they can use their basketball talent. For Kam to drive it and push the ball into the lane and collapse the defense and for Blake to step up. Good players have got to be good players, and they've been getting it done for us." – Jones.
"I never had a doubt that we were going to win the game. It was just how long it was going to take for us to wake up." – Jones.
Records
Florida A&M: 1-2 MEAC, 2-8 overall.
A&T: 4-0, 8-9.
Up next
Florida A&M: At N.C. Central, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
A&T: South Carolina State, 4 p.m. Saturday (NCATAggies.com) and 4 p.m. Sunday (NCATAggies.com).
