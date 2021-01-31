N.C. A&T rallies from 24 down, defeats Florida A&M on Blake Harris three-point shot

"In the first half, we didn't have a lot of ball movement. Guys were trying to go one-on-one, or one against five. That's not sharing the ball like we usually do. In the second half, we got more ball movement, more guys got involved. Once that happened, the energy started flowing in the gym and we started rolling from there." – Langley.

"They hit us in the mouth. They didn't do anything from a scheme standpoint that we didn't know they were going to do. We just didn't come out with the intensity level that we needed to have. We didn't share the ball the way we needed to share. We didn't move as fast as we needed to move. ... They tried to (press) that last night, and I think they had the legs to be active in the first half. ... I just wanted our guys to beat it up the floor. Once we put the pressure on them, they were in retreat mode, and we got some easy baskets." – A&T coach Will Jones.

About the halftime talk

"Coach Jones told us what we needed to hear. And we stayed in the locker room for an extra two minutes and talked as brothers and knew we had to get it together." – Harris, on Jones' halftime talk before the Aggies returned to the court with still six minutes remaining in intermission.

"I spoke to 'em in Spanish in the locker room. They kinda figured it out." – Jones.