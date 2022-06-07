 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

N.C. A&T sends 14 athletes to NCAA track and field championships in Oregon

  • 0
A&T logo 120820 web

The A&T track and field program, being coached by Duane Ross in his final meet before he becomes Tennessee's new coach, will send 11 men's athletes in eight events and three women's athletes in four events to the NCAA championships beginning Wednesday. A guide to the meet:

The schedule

When

Men's competition Wednesday and Friday; women's competition Thursday and Saturday

Where

Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.

How to watch

Wednesday: 3:30 p.m., ESPN3; 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.

Thursday: 2:30 p.m., ESPN3; 8:30 p.m. ESPNU.

Friday: 4 p.m., ESPN3; 9 p.m. ESPN2.

Saturday: 1:30 p.m., ESPN3; 5:30 p.m., ESPN.

People are also reading…

Schedule and scoring

FlashResults.com

A&T entries

Men

Rasheem Brown: 110 hurdles

Shemar Chambers: 4x400

Malcolm Croom-McFadden: 4x100

Javonte Harding: 100, 200, 4x100

Reheem Hayles: 4x400

Brandon Hicklin: Long jump

Akeem Lindo: 4x400

Cory Poole: 400 hurdles

Aveon Reid: 400 hurdles

Randolph Ross: 400, 4x100, 4x400

Tavarius Wright: 4x100

Women

Delecia McDuffie: 400

Grace Nwokocha: 100, 200

Paula Salmon: 100 hurdles

Wake Forest entries

Men

Zach Facioni: 5,000

Tony Jones: High jump

Thomas Vanoppen: 1,500

Women

Emma Soderstrom: High jump

High Point entries

Women

Sydney Horn: Pole vault

Mackenzie Horn: Pole vault

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert