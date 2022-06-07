N.C. A&T sends 14 athletes to NCAA track and field championships in Oregon

The A&T track and field program, being coached by Duane Ross in his final meet before he becomes Tennessee's new coach, will send 11 men's athletes in eight events and three women's athletes in four events to the NCAA championships beginning Wednesday. A guide to the meet:
The schedule
When
Men's competition Wednesday and Friday; women's competition Thursday and Saturday
Where
Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.
How to watch
Wednesday: 3:30 p.m., ESPN3; 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Thursday: 2:30 p.m., ESPN3; 8:30 p.m. ESPNU.
Friday: 4 p.m., ESPN3; 9 p.m. ESPN2.
Saturday: 1:30 p.m., ESPN3; 5:30 p.m., ESPN.
Schedule and scoring
A&T entries
Men
Rasheem Brown: 110 hurdles
Shemar Chambers: 4x400
Malcolm Croom-McFadden: 4x100
Javonte Harding: 100, 200, 4x100
Reheem Hayles: 4x400
Brandon Hicklin: Long jump
Akeem Lindo: 4x400
Cory Poole: 400 hurdles
Aveon Reid: 400 hurdles
Randolph Ross: 400, 4x100, 4x400
Tavarius Wright: 4x100
Women
Delecia McDuffie: 400
Grace Nwokocha: 100, 200
Paula Salmon: 100 hurdles
Wake Forest entries
Men
Zach Facioni: 5,000
Tony Jones: High jump
Thomas Vanoppen: 1,500
Women
Emma Soderstrom: High jump
High Point entries
Women
Sydney Horn: Pole vault
Mackenzie Horn: Pole vault