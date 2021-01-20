N.C. A&T to make up men's basketball games vs. Florida A&M on Jan. 30-31

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is rescheduling two home men's basketball games against Florida A&M for 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Corbett Sports Center.

The games were originally scheduled for Jan. 16-17 but were postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers' program.

No makeup dates have been announced for the Aggies' games that were scheduled to be played Saturday and Sunday at N.C. Central, which has played only four times because of COVID-19 issues.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

