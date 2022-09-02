N.C. A&T vs. N.C. Central: Four things to know about the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte

N.C. A&T and N.C. Central, in the Aggie-Eagle Classic turned Duke's Mayo Classic, will put their preseasons' worth of work on display in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

A&T is trying to rebound from a 5-6 season in 2021. Central went 6-5, losing 37-14 to A&T in Greensboro but winning its last three games.

Four things to know about the teams:

The familiarity in a rivalry ...

The game will mark the 100th anniversary of the programs' first meeting in 1922.

The teams' coaching staffs seem much closer than the 55 miles that separate their stadiums.

Central head coach Trei Oliver served as A&T's outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2011 to 2015. He coached with Washington, under head coach Rod Broadway, after having been coached by the assistant Washington as a Central player in 1994-97.

But when you ask A&T quarterbacks Zach Yeager, expected to be the starter, and Jalen Fowler about what they're expecting Saturday night, both immediately point to Eagles defensive coordinator Courtney Coard, whom Oliver hired in March after Coard spent six seasons as A&T's co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. Coard coached under Broadway with Washington and then under Washington.

"We see them every year," said Yeager, a redshirt freshman. "A lot of stuff we see daily: With Coach Coard over there, could have some of the defense we go against every day. With him being our defensive coordinator, he might try to switch things up on us, so we've just got to be prepared for everything."

Fowler, a senior, isn't expecting many surprises.

"I practiced against his defense for years," Fowler said. "I played against them last year, and I've seen them on hours of film. So I have a pretty good idea what they're going to do."

In addition, Central cornerbacks coach Tony McRae played from 2012 through '15 at A&T, where Washington was his position coach. McRae played in 45 games in four NFL seasons for the Bengals, Ravens and Lions.

.. and the unfamiliarity in a rivalry

To be clear, Fowler isn't busting on A&T's rival.

"I don't have any friends on the Central roster," he said.

Seriously?

"Seriously, none," Fowler said.

Perhaps that's to be expected: Fowler is from Spartanburg, S.C.

"I see they've got somebody from around my area," Fowler said. "He's a freshman D-lineman. But I'm not friends with him."

Central's two-deep roster of 44 players lists 28 from North Carolina, although only three on the depth chart are from Guilford County.

Defensive tackle Quantez Mansfield, a junior who played at Southeast Guilford, will start on the Eagles' line. Freshman Trevon Humphrey, a Dudley alumnus from Greensboro, is listed as a reserve right tackle, and High Point's Treveyon Pratt, who played at Ragsdale, is a reserve receiver.

The Aggies' 49-player depth chart for its offense and defense lists 24 players from North Carolina, but none from Durham.

For the record, reserve center Dacquari Wilson, reserve defensive tackle Jhyheem Pittman and reserve linebacker Alex Angus are the Greensboro residents on A&T's two-deep chart.

These Aggies might catch on

Washington, a former NFL defensive back, knows a thing or two about receivers.

After all, he covered Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jerry Rice in practice in 1981, Rice's freshman season and Washington's senior year, at Mississippi Valley State.

So when he talks about A&T's receiving corps in 2022 – mentioning Zach Leslie, Ger-Cari Caldwell, Jamison Warren, KJ Leslie and Corey Crawford – you should pay attention.

"Man, that room is very, very competitive and very talented," Washington said.

Warren, a sophomore, is the leading returnee with 24 catches, so Yeager and Fowler will have plenty of opportunities and options for filling hands with footballs this season.

Asked how his group ranked among the best corps of receivers he has seen, Washington is clear that they're among the best.

"In quite some time," he said. "Definitely, a long time."

How to watch the game

ESPN3 will stream the game live. And that's good news if you have a cable TV account, because you'll need to use that log-in to see it.

The game will re-air on ESPNU beginning at 11 p.m.

Or you can go.