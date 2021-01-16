N.C. A&T women hold off Norfolk State

Norfolk State cut a 15-point halftime deficit to two twice in the second half, but host N.C. A&T pulled away late for a 60-47 win over the Spartans on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center.

A scoreless stretch of more than seven minutes was the difference in the final quarter for the Spartans (1-4, 0-1 MEAC), who were playing their first MEAC game of the year and first game of any kind since Dec. 20.

The Spartans trailed by just two, 12-10, after a basket by guard E’Lexus Davis at the end of the first quarter. But the Aggies (5-1, 3-0 MEAC) used an 11-2 run midway through the second quarter to open up a double-digit lead. Deja Winters hit two 3-pointers and Jasmen Walton capped the run with a traditional three-point play.

The Aggies outscored the Spartans 26-13 in the second quarter after shooting 55 percent from the floor. Winters hit three triples in the period as the Aggies took a 38-23 lead into the locker room.

Jalynn Holmes paced NSU with 12 points. Mangela Ngandjui and Strickland-Gills, a Central Michigan transfer playing her first game with the Spartans, both scored eight points. Ngandjui led the Spartans with nine rebounds and Armani Franklin added seven.