N.C. A&T women hold off Norfolk State

Norfolk State cut a 15-point halftime deficit to two twice in the second half, but host N.C. A&T pulled away late for a 60-47 win over the Spartans on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center.
A scoreless stretch of more than seven minutes was the difference in the final quarter for the Spartans (1-4, 0-1 MEAC), who were playing their first MEAC game of the year and first game of any kind since Dec. 20.
The Spartans trailed by just two, 12-10, after a basket by guard E’Lexus Davis at the end of the first quarter. But the Aggies (5-1, 3-0 MEAC) used an 11-2 run midway through the second quarter to open up a double-digit lead. Deja Winters hit two 3-pointers and Jasmen Walton capped the run with a traditional three-point play.
The Aggies outscored the Spartans 26-13 in the second quarter after shooting 55 percent from the floor. Winters hit three triples in the period as the Aggies took a 38-23 lead into the locker room.
Jalynn Holmes paced NSU with 12 points. Mangela Ngandjui and Strickland-Gills, a Central Michigan transfer playing her first game with the Spartans, both scored eight points. Ngandjui led the Spartans with nine rebounds and Armani Franklin added seven.
Chanin Scott had game highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (5-1, 3-0), who held the Spartans to 32% shooting. Winters added 12 points thanks to four 3-pointers.