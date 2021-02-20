N.C. A&T women surge past Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. — The South Division-leading N.C. A&T Aggies women rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Norfolk State 65-60 in a MEAC game at Joseph Echols Hall on Saturday.

The Aggies improved to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play. The Spartans fell to 2-7 and 1-4.

The Aggies, trailing 46-40 entering the final quarter, outscored the Spartans 25-14 in the final 10 minutes. The Aggies erased a 13-point Spartans lead from midway through the third quarter.

Junior Jasmen Walton and senior Chanin Scott had 19 points each to lead the Aggies. The Spartans' defense held the Aggies to just 33 percent from the field (16-48) through three quarters, but N.C. A&T got hot in the fourth quarter, hitting 8-of-14 shots (57.1%), including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Deja Winters, the team’s leading scorer entering the game, contributed 11 points in the win.

Norfolk State senior Mangela Ngandjui led the team with a season-high 16 points and also had a game-high 14 rebounds to record a double-double.

The teams are scheduled to play again at 2 p.m. on Sunday.