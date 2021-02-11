N.C. A&T won't play football this spring

“We started with a six-game schedule, then went to a four-game schedule, then went this week to a three-game schedule,” Hilton said. “I just got to a point this week where I had to make a decision about their physical welfare, their mental and emotional state and the benefits to the institution if we continued to push forward to make this happen.

“I just can’t see my way forward to explain to a young man that it’s OK that you got hurt, had a season-ending or career-ending injury, when we’re playing games that don’t necessarily lead to where we always expect to go, to a championship. I’m not going to expose them to that at this point. We’re going to re-center, to build and focus on the future toward fall 2021.”

A&T’s players got the official word that the spring season was canceled at a 4 p.m. meeting with coach Sam Washington and his staff, but junior quarterback Jalen Fowler said they had seen the writing on the wall when Norfolk State opted out Monday. That doesn’t mean they weren’t disappointed.

“From last July we were really preparing for the fall season, then it’s canceled,” Fowler said. “So, OK, we have the spring to look forward to and get better. We prepared for that mentally, physically. We were just ready to get back out there. It’s unfortunate.”