N.C. A&T's Blue & Gold Marching Machine accepts a special invitation

a&t-photo1 (copy)

N.C. A&T’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine before kickoff at the homecoming football game in October 2021.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

N.C A&T's Blue & Gold Marching Machine is going pro.

The band will play during halftime of the NFL season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit.

Brad Holmes, the Lions' general manager and executive vice president and an A&T alumnus, made the invitation via video connections with members of Dr. Kenneth Ruff's band.

"You're coming to Detroit," Holmes told the band. "I know you're going to put on a show for Detroit and make us all proud. Our passionate fan base is One Pride, and I can't want for them to say Aggie Pride."

The invitation adds to what is already a big week for A&T, its football team and its band. The Aggies will open the 2022 football season at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against rival N.C. Central. The Aggie-Eagle Classic will be the featured event of the Charlotte Sports Foundation's Duke's Mayo Classic. 

The bands from A&T and Central will perform as part of the Fifth Quarter after the game.

When Holmes was at A&T, the Aggies won the MEAC championship in 1999 under Coach Bill Hayes. Holmes served as a team captain and earned letters in all four seasons. He graduated from A&T in 2002.

During Holmes' Rams tenure, the team won two NFC West titles, earned three playoff berths and appeared in Super Bowl LIII in February 2019, a 13-3 loss to the Patriots. 

The Lions went 3-13-1 in 2021.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

