N.C. A&T's Kam Langley projected as MEAC player of the year
N.C. A&T vs Delaware State (copy) (copy)

N.C. A&T guard Kam Langley (right) was the NCAA Division I leader in assists per game last season. The former Southwest Guilford standout is projected as the MEAC player of the year by the conference's coaches and sports information directors.

Former Southwest Guilford standout Kam Langley has been projected as the MEAC men's basketball player of the year after leading NCAA Division I in assists per game last season as a junior at N.C. A&T.

Here's a look at the preseason polls and projected all-conference teams for the MEAC as voted by the league's coaches and sports information directors:

MEN

Poll

Northern Division

1. Norfolk State

2. Morgan State

3. Howard

4. Coppin State

5. Delaware State

6. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Southern Division

1. N.C. Central

2. N.C. A&T

3. Florida A&M

4. Bethune-Cookman

5. S.C. State

All-MEAC

Player of the year

G Kam Langley, senior, N.C. A&T.

First team

Langley; G DeJuan Clayton, senior, Coppin State; G C.J. Keyser, senior, N.C. Central; F Koby Thomas, senior, Coppin State; F Makur Maker, freshman, Howard.

Second team

G Jordan Perkins, senior, N.C. Central; G M.J. Randolph, junior, Florida A&M; G Joe Bryant, junior, Norfolk State; G Wayne Bristol, sophomore, Howard; F Troy Baxter, senior, Morgan State.

Third team

G Tyler Maye, senior, N.C. A&T; G Joe French, sophomore, Bethune-Cookman; G Pinky Wiley, senior, Delaware State; G Devante Carter, senior, Norfolk State; G Da’Shawn Phillip, senior, Maryland-Eastern Shore.

WOMEN

Poll

Northern Division

1. Norfolk State

2. Morgan State

3. Delaware State

4. Howard

5. Maryland-Eastern Shore

6. Coppin State

Southern Division

1. Bethune-Cookman

2. N.C. A&T

3. N.C. Central

4. S.C. State

5. Florida A&M

All-MEAC

Player of the year

F Amaya Scott, senior, Bethune-Cookman

First team

Scott; G Danielle Hatcher, senior, Bethune-Cookman; G Jayla Thornton, senior, Howard; F Dahnye Redd, senior, Morgan State; F Anissa Rivera, sophomore, N.C. Central.

Second team

F Deja Winters, senior, N.C. A&T; G Ashia McCalla, junior, Morgan State; G Kieche White, senior, N.C. Central; G Heniaya Moton, senior, S.C. State; G-F Sharajah Collins, senior, Delaware State.

Third team

F-C Jayla Jones-Pack, senior, N.C. A&T; G Aliyah Lawson, junior, Coppin State; G Lyric Turner, senior, Delaware State; G Brooklyn Bailey, junior, Maryland-Eastern Shore; F Krislyn Marsh, junior, Howard.

More details at MEACSports.com.

N.C. A&T vs Delaware State (copy)

N.C. A&T's Jayla Jones-Pack is projected as a second-team All-MEAC selection by the conference's coaches and sports information directors.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

