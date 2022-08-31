N.C. A&T's starting quarterback plan for the N.C. Central game is 'let's play two'

Watch for Zach Yeager to lead the N.C. A&T offense in its season opener against N.C. Central.

But watch for veteran starter Jalen Fowler to get his snaps, too.

A&T, taking the Aggie-Eagle Classic to Bank of America Stadium to play in the Charlotte Sports Foundation's Duke's Mayo Classic, will use both leaders under center in its game Saturday night.

"We're going to play a player two-quarterback system," Coach Sam Washington said Wednesday, "and we still searching for that guy. Zach possibly will start, and then we'll go from there."

Yeager is a redshirt freshman from Minneapolis. He played in four games in 2021, completing nine of 15 attempts for 57 yards.

Fowler is a redshirt senior from Spartanburg, S.C., who started all 10 games last season. He passed for 1,774 yards and 10 touchdowns and threw eight interceptions. In his best game, he was 15-for-20 for 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 victory over Robert Morris.

"Jalen has that experience," Washington said. "He's been here for four years. He knows the system like the back of his hand. He gets us out of bad situations and does a better job of just reading defenses.

"Zach is more talented. He just has those intangibles that a quarterback has, and he can throw the deep ball.

"Hopefully the mixture between the two of them, we've put together a good quarterback unit."

As for the players sharing responsibility leading the offense, neither Yeager nor Fowler seems fazed nor much willing to tip their hands.

"I haven't really heard too much about it," Yeager said of what he might've heard from Washington or offensive coordinator Chris Barnette. "We'll definitely see on Saturday."

Fowler, in perhaps a good sign for the Aggies, spoke from the same playbook.

"Right now, honestly, I don't know," he said. "We take practice day-to-day and use it as an opportunity to be prepared for whenever the time comes."

Fowler arrived on campus in 2017 and redshirted. He played in one game in 2018, at Delaware State, and in seven games of the 2019 season. The 2020 season was canceled during the pandemic.

Fowler is the larger of the two, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds to Yeager's 6-1 and 210.

Behind them are two more contenders to earn playing time at some point this season.

Eli Brickhandler, a three-star recruit who Washington has said is perhaps the most athletic of his quarterbacks, is a native of Stockton, Calif., but attended AHOP Christian Leadership Academy, a prep school, in Chapel Hill after graduating.

And Alston Hooker, who played at Dudley before transferring to Ragsdale, gives the Aggies a hometown and legacy QB candidate. Hooker, whose family lives in High Point, redshirted last season.

Hooker's father, Alan, set school records as A&T's quarterback in the 1980s. Alston's brother, Hendon, has been a starter at Virginia Tech and now at Tennessee and is projected to earn second-team All-SEC honors.

The oft-used line in football is that if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one. Washington will wait to see whether his team uses two or, indeed, has one as 2022 unfolds.