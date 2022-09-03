 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

N.C. Central defeats N.C. A&T 28-13 at Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte

  • 0

N.C. A&T football coach Sam Washington discusses his team's 28-13 loss to N.C. Central in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

A recap of N.C. Central's 28-13 victory over N.C. A&T on Saturday night in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

Stars

A&T

QB Zach Yeager: 23-for-48, 275 yards, TD, INT; six rushes, 59 yards.

WR Zach Leslie: Five catches, 87 yards.

WR Jamison Warren: Six catches, 90 yards, TD.

RB Bhayshul Tuten: Seven catches, 55 yards.

K Andrew Brown: 2-for-2 FG (41, 49).

LB Jacob Roberts: 13 tackles (five solo).

NCAT NCCU

N.C. Central's Kyle Morgan scores after a pass from quarterback Davius Richard.

Central

People are also reading…

QB Davius Richard: 20-for-32, 200 yards, 2 TD; 13 carries, 54 yards, 2 TD.

Key plays

 A blocked punt by Jayden Flaker, recorded by Luke Bracey, set Central up at the A&T 13 late in the first half, and a 1-yard keeper by Richard for a touchdown helped the Eagles stretch their lead to 21-10.

 Richard and Central converted on 10 of 16 third-down plays; A&T was just 6-for-15.

 A&T drove inside Central's 20-yard line late in the third quarter and late in the game and came away with no points (interception, turned the ball over on downs). Meanwhile, Central scored touchdowns on all four of its trips inside A&T's 20.

 The Central victory breaks a four-game A&T winning streak in the series that began in 2017.

Penalties are a common occurrence in season openers. But eliminating them has been one of Aggies coach Sam Washington's top focuses after A&T averaged nearly 79 yards per game, second-worst in FCS, last season. The Aggies were hit with nine penalties for 95 yards against Central.

 A&T's Andrew Brown converted a 49-yard field goal to end the first half and close the gap to 21-13. A&T benefited from an extra, untimed down after the Eagles were penalized for an illegal substitution and a personal foul.

Notable

 A&T will visit North Dakota State, the No. 1-ranked FCS team and defending national champion, on Saturday. The Bison routed Drake 56-14 in their season opener Saturday, scoring touchdowns on a blocked field-goal attempt and a blocked punt. North Dakota State has won nine of the last 11 FCS championships. A&T will follow that with a visit to Duke which opened its season under new coach Mike Elko with a 24-0 victory over Temple on Friday night.

 Officials from the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the host organization, announced attendance at 35,798. Bank of America Stadium's lower bowl appeared about two-thirds full.

Up next

A&T: At North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

Central: Winston-Salem State, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert