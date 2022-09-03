N.C. Central defeats N.C. A&T 28-13 at Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte

A recap of N.C. Central's 28-13 victory over N.C. A&T on Saturday night in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.
Stars QB Zach Yeager: 23-for-48, 275 yards, TD, INT; six rushes, 59 yards. WR Zach Leslie: Five catches, 87 yards. WR Jamison Warren: Six catches, 90 yards, TD. RB Bhayshul Tuten: Seven catches, 55 yards. K Andrew Brown: 2-for-2 FG (41, 49). LB Jacob Roberts: 13 tackles (five solo).
N.C. Central's Kyle Morgan scores after a pass from quarterback Davius Richard.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
QB Davius Richard: 20-for-32, 200 yards, 2 TD; 13 carries, 54 yards, 2 TD. Key plays • A blocked punt by Jayden Flaker, recorded by Luke Bracey, set Central up at the A&T 13 late in the first half, and a 1-yard keeper by Richard for a touchdown helped the Eagles stretch their lead to 21-10. • Richard and Central converted on 10 of 16 third-down plays; A&T was just 6-for-15. • A&T drove inside Central's 20-yard line late in the third quarter and late in the game and came away with no points (interception, turned the ball over on downs). Meanwhile, Central scored touchdowns on all four of its trips inside A&T's 20. • The Central victory breaks a four-game A&T winning streak in the series that began in 2017. • Penalties are a common occurrence in season openers. But eliminating them has been one of Aggies coach Sam Washington's top focuses after A&T averaged nearly 79 yards per game, second-worst in FCS, last season. The Aggies were hit with nine penalties for 95 yards against Central. • A&T's Andrew Brown converted a 49-yard field goal to end the first half and close the gap to 21-13. A&T benefited from an extra, untimed down after the Eagles were penalized for an illegal substitution and a personal foul. Notable • A&T will visit North Dakota State, the No. 1-ranked FCS team and defending national champion, on Saturday. The Bison routed Drake 56-14 in their season opener Saturday, scoring touchdowns on a blocked field-goal attempt and a blocked punt. North Dakota State has won nine of the last 11 FCS championships. A&T will follow that with a visit to Duke which opened its season under new coach Mike Elko with a 24-0 victory over Temple on Friday night. • Officials from the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the host organization, announced attendance at 35,798. Bank of America Stadium's lower bowl appeared about two-thirds full. Up next A&T: At North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+). Central: Winston-Salem State, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
PHOTOS: NC A&T vs. NC Central at Duke's Mayo Classic
North Carolina A&T head football coach Sam Washington directs his team from the sideline during the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Fans dance with their cell phone flashlights the Duke's Mayo Classic between North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Bhayshul Tuten tries to avoid North Carolina Central University's Isaiah Lawson during the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Jacob Roberts plays defense during game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Janorris Robertson plays defense during game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Mychale Salahuddin can't tackle North Carolina Central University's quarterback Davius Richard during the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Zach Yeager makes a pass during the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina Central University's wide receiver Kyle Morgan is pushed out of bounds by North Carolina A&T's Jacob Roberts as he stretches for the goal line during the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The play was called a touch down and after being reviewed the call on the field was ruled a touch down.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Ty Williams Jr. can't quite tackle North Carolina Central University's Devin Smith during the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Bhayshul Tuten escapes a tackle during the game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Bhayshul Tuten escapes North Carolina Central University's Manny Smith tackle during the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina Central University's E.J. Hicks makes a touchdown reception during the game with North Carolina A&T at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The Duke's Mayonnaise mascot entertains the crowd during the Duke's Mayo Classic between North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Zach Yeager calls his own number during the game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Janaz Sumpter gives North Carolina Central University's Khalil Baker a stiff arm during the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A North Carolina A&T drum major leads the marching band on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The North Carolina A&T drum line performs before the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T head football coach Sam Washington looks at the video board during game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T's Andrew Brown kicks off to North Carolina Central University during the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The North Carolina A&T football team takes the field for the game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina Central University's OrTre' Smith pushes a North Carolina Central University defender during the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A North Carolina A&T dancer performs with the marching band before the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T cheerleaders perform a stunt during game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
North Carolina A&T head football coach Sam Washington looks at the video board during game with North Carolina Central University at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
