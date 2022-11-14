NC A&T's Bhayshul Tuten says preparing for a championship is just a habit

Being in a championship game is nothing new at North Carolina A&T, and both the head coach and two of his standout players are treating Saturday’s Big South title matchup against Gardner-Webb as just another weekend on the field.

“I wouldn’t say it hits different,” Aggie running back Bhayshul Tuten says. “At the end of the day, it’s just another football game between the lines. A lot of people, a lot of players tend to be caught up in the hype over the game. That brings butterflies and nervousness. But if you look at it as a normal, regular game, there’s no worries.”

Linebacker Tyquan King isn’t feeling any pressure, either. But he has some buddies in his hometown of Dillon, South Carolina, whose football teams are also celebrating championships and he’d like to have something to brag about as well when he sees them again.

“When we all come back home, we can say we all won a conference championship at different universities,” King says. “Just a few years ago, we all were thinking about how we can’t wait until we get to the college level.”

Head Coach Sam Washington is focused on what his Aggies will be able to do to get past the Runnin’ Bulldogs and not what they might do to stop them.

“How we prepare this week will be a big part of our success,” Washington says. “But I think what we do is, do what we do, not go too far out of the box. Do what we always do. We call it making chicken, stop the run, protect the football, win the kicking game.”

History shows accepting a championship trophy is part of the A&T football tradition. A collection of historic moments in school history lists an HBCU national championship in 1951. Titles followed in 1968, 1990 and 1999, although none of the references say whether the title was contested on the field or conferred by vote. After winning the 2015 title, back-to-back championships came in 2017 and 2018, in each instance the result of victories in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The 2015 victory was a 41-34 triumph over Alcorn State. A&T beat Grambling State 21-14 in 2017 to complete a 12-0 season. In a rematch with Alcorn State the next season, the Aggies took a 24-22 decision. A&T also won or shared 10 titles in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference before moving to the Big South.

At the start of 2022, it didn’t appear a title was possible for the Aggies. An opening loss to North Carolina Central in Charlotte was followed by road losses at North Dakota State and Duke. But a offensive spark that led to two touchdowns against the Blue Devils seemed to be the spark that turned A&T’s season around.

The Aggies are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, which includes a 20-10 victory over Charleston Southern that sets up the title game in Boiling Springs, 138 miles southwest of Greensboro just off Interstate 85.

A lot of the winning streak is due to Tuten carrying the team on his back – and his legs. He’s run for 1,255 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. He also has 297 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Bringing him down has been a challenge, but Tuten says he hasn’t done it alone.

“Hard work, dedication, the team helping, the offense helping, the defense helping,” he says. “Our O-line has been blocking great. It’s a team role that helps me succeed the way I am. That’s really it.”

And not one case of the jitters for Tuten, either.

“Being doing it for so long,” he says. “It’s just a habit now.”