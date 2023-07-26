The transfer portal lured key football players from North Carolina A&T after last season, and new head coach Vincent Brown said he wants to keep future players from finding that path out of east Greensboro.

After Bhayshul Tuten found his stride at running back last season and led the Aggies to a shot at the Big South Conference championship, he left A&T and landed just two hours north at Virginia Tech. Linebacker Jacob Roberts also left the program, but his was a shorter jump as he went 30 miles west and landed at Wake Forest. Another linebacker, Tyquan King, went east and signed with East Carolina. Wide receiver Sterling Burkhalter took off for Cincinnati.

“It’s challenging, not just for us, but for any FCS programs when your players are being poached by larger institutions, but we have some talented kids still on the roster,” Brown said Tuesday during the Coastal Athletic Association’s virtual media day. The conference announced the change from Colonial Athletic Association last week. But as much as the portal robbed the Aggies of some players, it provided them with new ones.

“We brought in some talented young men that we believe will be able to come in and contribute right away. Some we added through the transfer portal and then we have some really talented 2023’s that I think are going to come in and give us some meaningful snaps on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Tuten finished the season with 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping A&T snap out of an 0-3 start to finish 7-4. He scored a touchdown in the loss to Gardner-Webb to decide the Big South title. Brown mentioned Charlie Dixon, Wesley Graves and true freshman Jailen Hicks as among the contenders. Graves rushed for 320 yards and four touchdowns as a backup to Tuten, and ran for 121 yards in the spring game. Dixon gained 119 yards in six games last year.

“But it’s our job as coaches, and we talk about it all the time, to find a way to get the ball into the hands of our best players with the specific strengths that each of them bring to the game,” Brown said. “So, we’ll figure out what each of them do well, and we’ll build our systems and schemes around that.”

The quarterback slot is still up for grabs. Four of them made appearances in the spring game, and those four are still in the race to be the starter, according to Brown.

“It’s an open competition. We’re going to see who gives us the best opportunity to win,” he said. “I think, probably, after about week two of training camp, we’ll have a pretty clear picture of who we can depend on. You know, there’s no rule that says we can’t play more than one quarterback, so we’ll see how things go from a development standpoint.”

There will be a significant rebuilding effort on the defense, where there are only three starters returning from last year.

Whoever starts, they’ll be taking the Aggies into a season opener at UAB on Sept. 2. A&T comes home the next weekend to face NC Central in the latest edition of the Aggie-Eagle Classic, which will be the first one for Brown.

“It’s not ideal, but it is what it is,” Brown said. “And we’re excited about the opportunity to go down to Birmingham and display all the things that we’ve been working toward. And then, you know, our fan base is very passionate. Very, very passionate, and they’ve made it clear to me that you know this Aggie-Eagle rivalry is something that we take very seriously ... We’re looking forward to one game at a time, but absolutely excited about the chance to match up against our rivals up the road.”