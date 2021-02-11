No spring football season for A&T after MEAC cancels season

GREENSBORO — No football for N.C. A&T.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has canceled its spring football season, and A&T in turn says it will not field a team in what would have been the program's last as a league member before joining the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

"The juice is not worth the squeeze," A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said.

The program will hold a team meeting at 4 p.m.

The season was supposed to begin Feb. 20 and end with a championship game April 17 and an automatic berth to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Six of the MEAC’s nine football-playing programs opted out of the spring 2021 season. According to an MEAC release, conference policy states that if half or more of the programs cannot participate in any championship, the championship for that sport will be suspended.

“While it is tremendously disappointing to suspend the spring 2021 football season, it is the right decision with regards to the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” MEAC commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said in a statement. “Health and safety will continue to be at the forefront of every decision. We support those institutions who will continue to play.”

