Norfolk State's exit leaves N.C. A&T football team with two spring games

N.C. A&T is running out of opponents for its spring football schedule.
The Aggies lost its chances to play Norfolk State when the Spartans opted out of spring football this week. The Spartans had been scheduled to play the Aggies on March 6 in Greensboro and on April 3 in Norfolk, Va.
Norfolk State's decision leaves the Aggies with two games scheduled against South Carolina State, on Feb. 27 in Greensboro and on March 27 in Orangeburg, S.C.
Norfolk State athletics director Melody Webb cited concerns over the pandemic in a statement on the school’s web site.
“After careful consideration with members of our coaching staff, university administration and medical personnel, the health, safety and well-being of our football student-athletes prevailed as the number one factor in this decision,” Webb said.
The Spartans are scheduled to have spring practice to prepare for the fall season.
“This was a very difficult decision to make," Spartans coach Latrell Scott said. "We made the decision based on the safety and welfare of our team. With everything that is going on with the pandemic, we want to make sure that all of our decisions are student-athlete driven.”
In October 2020, the MEAC released a spring schedule showing six games for the Aggies and the possibility of the MEAC championship game. But since then, N.C. Central, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman have decided not to compete this spring.
A&T, Norfolk State, Howard, Delaware State and Morgan State still expect to compete this spring said Maurice Williams, an MEAC assistant commissioner for media relations.
In December the conference sent out another schedule, listing April 17 for the MEAC championship, but Williams said he didn't know the game's status now.
“That’s something I can’t answer at this point,” Williams said.