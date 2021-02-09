Norfolk State's exit leaves N.C. A&T football team with two spring games

N.C. A&T is running out of opponents for its spring football schedule.

The Aggies lost its chances to play Norfolk State when the Spartans opted out of spring football this week. The Spartans had been scheduled to play the Aggies on March 6 in Greensboro and on April 3 in Norfolk, Va.

Norfolk State's decision leaves the Aggies with two games scheduled against South Carolina State, on Feb. 27 in Greensboro and on March 27 in Orangeburg, S.C.

Norfolk State athletics director Melody Webb cited concerns over the pandemic in a statement on the school’s web site.

“After careful consideration with members of our coaching staff, university administration and medical personnel, the health, safety and well-being of our football student-athletes prevailed as the number one factor in this decision,” Webb said.

The Spartans are scheduled to have spring practice to prepare for the fall season.

“This was a very difficult decision to make," Spartans coach Latrell Scott said. "We made the decision based on the safety and welfare of our team. With everything that is going on with the pandemic, we want to make sure that all of our decisions are student-athlete driven.”