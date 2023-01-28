One-win Monmouth beats A&T as Roy Williams watches ex-Heels coaches

The team came from New Jersey, but Monmouth’s fans traveled from Chapel Hill to Greensboro because one of their family members could use some support against North Carolina A&T.

Entering Saturday’s game with one victory, the Hawks gave head coach King Rice, a former UNC point guard, a much needed 79-63 victory over the Aggies.

The game was more like a Tar Heel alumni gathering. Alongside Rice on the Monmouth bench were assistants Brian Reese and Derrick Phelps, members of the 1993 UNC national championship team.

In the seats behind the Monmouth bench were former Tar Heels coach Roy Wiliiams, Jimmy Black, point guard for the 1982 national champions and a host of people connected to the Carolina basketball program over the years. When the game ended, Williams and Black rushed to the Monmouth locker room to address the team, stressing the importance of treating the team like family, much like he and the rest of those from UNC who attended the game.

"A lot of schools try to talk about their stuff, but nobody can go the way we do back into the '50s, from Coach McGuire to Coach Smith and on down the line from Lennie Rosenbluth to King Rice and Jimmy Black, both here at the game today," Williams said.

Rice also acknowledged how much it meant for Williams to be at the game, and joked that he might have to travel with Monmouth (2-20, 1-8 CAA) for the rest of the season because he brought good luck.

"I explained to my kids, Carolina's family," Rice said. "And Coach Williams made a commitment to me when I was a young kid," Rice said. "Coach Smith, Coach (Bill) Guthridge and he told me it was forever and it's forever."

A&T wasn't without its own alumni gathering, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2012-13 team that captured the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship. Members of that team walked to midcourt to applause from the crowd. That was about all the joy A&T could muster.

For the second straight game, the Aggies (11-13, 6-5 CAA) were slow out of the gate. Very slow, in fact.

A&T missed its first eight shots and didn’t get its first point until Austin Johnson hit the front end of a two-shot foul at 17:28. The first basket, a layup by Jeremy Robinson, came three minutes later.

Monmouth overtook the Aggies after a Demetric Horton jumper at 6:42 gave them a 21-20 lead. The 11-2 run ended on a 3-pointer by Jack Collins, which led to a 37-29 halftime lead.

A&T shot 36 percent from the field in the first half, but it's possible the Aggies may not have sweated it because of their previous game. Trailing by 12 at the break, they went on a 30-4 run to overtake Drexel. This time, there wouldn't be a repeat, although they made it interesting.

Tyrese Elliott converted two free throws after a flagrant foul was called and A&T cut what had been a 17-point deficit to 57-50 with 9:18 to go. A 12-4 Monmouth run ended any suspense about another comeback.

Interim head coach Phillip Shumpert of A&T wore the dejection on his face as he sat at his office desk, pointing to what he termed a lack of his team's maturity.

"Despite looking at Monmouth's record, we didn't have the maturity to come back on Saturday," Shumpert said. "You've got to credit King Rice. Those guys have been fighting for 21 games and finally was able to get their first conference win.

"Our guys came out lax, not a sense of urgency, which is one of the keys I had on the board," he said. "You've got to play much harder each and every time you get a win and our guys didn't step up to the plate."

Tahron Allen lef Monmouth with 23 points, while Collins added 16, and Jakari Spence and Klemen Vuga had 14 apiece for the Hawks.

Marcus Watson led A&T with 25 points, but he committed eight turnovers. Demetric Horton added 13. Kam Woods had a 1-for-13 performance , including 1-for-10 from 3-point range, for just six points.

A&T travels to play UNC Wilmington on Thursday.