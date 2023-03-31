One visit to North Carolina A&T and Kim Terrell-Kearney was hooked. And everybody she recruits finds it hard to resist as well.

After a stellar career as a professional bowler and a growing career as a coach, it was nearly seven years ago that Terrell-Kearney saw the job of bowling coach had opened up at A&T. She had been the head coach at Delaware State.

"I got better as a collegiate player. I just love the college sport, the college game, and so I had always looked for opportunities that made sense for my family," she said. "When bowling was adopted by the NCAA, it provided a career path for me."

The path led to Greensboro, but she didn't need to do much, if any, studying about the city. All she needed was to talk to her husband, Eric, an A&T graduate with a family tradition of Aggie Pride and who is her assistant coach.

"His grandparents went here. My stepson just graduated, so it made perfect sense when this position opened up for us to kind of see if they would welcome us in," she said.

Terrell-Kearney visited the campus for her job interview. It wasn't long before her mind was made up.

"It wasn't even lunchtime and I called Eric and I said, "I don't know how I don't take this," she said. "There was just such welcoming arms. I don't think there were even kids on campus. It was just the staff and the faculty, and the staff and the folks in the athletic department.

"There's such a passion and pride for having gone to the university, and so it used to feel very over the top for me before I came, and now like it's so natural to sort of step into that. And, yeah, I love it here. It really couldn't be a better situation for me."

The situation couldn't be much better for her team, either. Now in her eighth season, Terrell-Kearney has kept the Aggies among the contenders for championships in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, where the team competes in bowling as an associate member along with Alabama-Birmingham and Monmouth. The school has moved the rest of its athletic teams into the Colonial Athletic Association.

In the 2017-2018 season, Terrell-Kearney remade the team after losing a pair of key performers. It led to a first-place finish in the MEAC's Southern Division and, ultimately, the conference title, the first one in 14 years. A&T hoisted another MEAC trophy last month, when it rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Monmouth in a best-of-seven championship showdown. It was the school's third straight MEAC title and the eighth championship overall

Bowling's version of Selection Sunday was actually last Wednesday, and that's when A&T found out it would begin its chase for the 2023 national championship in the Rochester, New York, Regional, where it will face hometown school Medaille. The regional starts on Friday. It's the fifth NCAA tournament trip for A&T in the last seven years.

Another North Carolina school, Fayetteville State, is facing Prairie View in the first round, with the winner moving on to face perennial power and 2022 national champion McKendree.

From basketball to bowling

Growing up in an athletic family in the San Francisco area, Terrell-Kearney ran track and played basketball. She had an idea which sport she would follow.

"I was sure that basketball was going to be my thing," she said. "And you know, I couldn't have played on a junior college level. That became pretty clear. And so I just love to compete. I don't know if I had a love for bowling until later. I just had a love for the competition. And it happened to be where my talents kind of were hiding, I guess."

Having found her niche, Terrell-Kearney walked on with the San Jose State University team, joining her sister at the school.

San Jose State won the Northern California League Championship, the local collegiate league, in all four of Terrell’s years with the Spartans, according to the East Bay Times. The Spartans finished second at the National Collegiate Bowling Championships in her sophomore year and third in her junior year.

Following her collegiate career, Terrell-Kearney was named to Team USA and competed in the world youth championships as a member of the U.S. team in the Philippines and in Germany. She also tried out for the 1988 U.S. Olympic Team that would compete in Seoul, Korea, as an exhibition sport.

Terrell-Kearney joined the Professional Women's Bowling Association in 1989 and was named rookie of the year. In 1991, she was selected as the San Francisco Black Sports Hall of Fame Athlete of the Year. But in 2003, the PWBA folded, and the coach was thinking maybe it was time to get out of the sport.

"I was fortunate enough that I had 15, 16 years, and so I'm 40 at that point. I knew that even though I was probably at the highest point in my career, that there was the possibility, and I knew I didn't want to stay out there past my prime," she said. "But certainly, it was crushing for all of us [who] had devoted our lives to that. ... It was a big void in the game for a long time."

Even without the official governing body, Terrell-Kearney earned 10 professional titles, including three majors. The majors include the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, where she defeated Trisha Reid in the USBC championship match in Romeoville, Illinois. It was the first matchup of Black athletes for a professional bowling title in the sport's history.

The PWBA returned in 2015, and the bowlers she is guiding now have a path to a future in the sport after college.

"The tour's back, so they have that," Terrell-Kearney said. "Their next road after they leave here is either bowling in the Team USA program, bowling for world championships, and/or going professionally."

Finding the talent

With approximately 100 colleges and universities fielding bowling teams, there's a need for talent which requires searching the countryside. In the case of A&T, the roster includes players as close at Lumberton and Raleigh, and as far away as San Jose, California, and even Cali, Colombia. And then there's O'Fallon, Illinois, home to Lauren Tomaszewski, who was named most outstanding bowler of the recent MEAC tournament and an all-American in 2022, the first such honor for an A&T bowler.

Tomaszewski picked up bowling in the sixth grade when her school announced it was holding tryouts for a bowling team. She was already into basketball, karate and swimming, but in the seventh grade, she underwent spinal fusion surgery which meant those activities had to be put aside.

In her senior year of high school, Tomaszewski led the school to a state championship, the first title of any type at the school. She left high school for Steven F. Austin, but she said the Texas college wasn't a good fit and she went looking for another place to continue. She had grown up in the shadow of McKendree University, the top seed for this year's tournament, but Tomaszewski was looking anywhere but close to home.

"When I was looking in high school, I had looked at North Carolina A&T just because I had known Kim, watching them," she said. "I reached out to Kim and Coach Eric, and you know, they took a chance on me and I'm very grateful that they did because it's paid off."

It's also paid off for A&T as demonstrated at the MEAC title match against Monmouth. Tomaszewski, the anchor for the team, went strike, strike, nine in the final frame to lead the Aggies to a 196-183 win. Tomaszewski followed that showing by recording three strikes in the 10th frame of Game 6 for a 243-190 victory to force a Game 7. A&T won Game 7, 194-163.

"It wasn't the first time we've been down," she said. "We have that resilience of coming back, bouncing back, fighting for what's ours.

"I'm proud of my teammates, proud of my coaches, proud of myself because when I had to step up in those 10 frames, because in the moment, it seemed like every game came down to me."

Melanie Katen, also an all-American, was named with Tomaszewski to the all-MEAC tournament team. It was fate that she would cross the country to join Terrell-Kearney, given that they are both from the San Jose area.

Katen's grandfather saw her bowling for Vanderbilt or McKendree, but that's not what she was thinking.

"My dream is to go to a school that's lower in the rankings and bring them up because I feel like that's a biggest achievement than starting at the top," Katen said.

"When I came here for the tour and Coach Eric gave me the tour, I was like 'I'm sold,'" she said.

In winning the MEAC, Luten suggests there was more to the comeback against Monmouth than bowling well.

"So I think a big key was their mental game wasn't as strong as ours because even when they beat us, we still were really stable," she said. "And then we got the momentum, we kept the momentum, and that's why we got our wins."

Terrell-Kearney said she can do without the 3-1 deficits.

"Sometimes, I wish we wouldn't get behind," she said. "We've been getting behind a little more than we were earlier in the year, but that doesn't scare them," she said.

Maya Avilez, a native of Staten Island, New York, also has a story of what lured her to A&T. Her coach was Leslie Bohm, wife of bowler Parker Bohm III. It was Leslie Bohm who did the recruiting.

"I hadn't had A&T on my radar, and coach was like, 'You have to apply to A&T, you have to go talk to Coach Kim, you have to do it,'" Avilez said. "Coach Kim was in my Coach Leslie's wedding. And that's how I ended up here."

While she may not yet be the bowler that will ultimately emerge, Avilez said she has another attribute to help the team. Terrell-Buckley suggested you can find her inside Triad Lanes simply by listening for her voice.

"I'm not the loudest person in the bowling alley," she said. "I will bring that fire, that spunk, anything you need. I will bring it to the bowling center. I will be the loudest one there and I'll make sure A&T is here, A&T is here to win."

The coach is the key

In 2010, Terrell-Kearney was elected to the USBC Hall of Fame. It's the type of resume that turns heads and gets attention. In her case, it brought bowlers who may finally get the Aggies to the summit. Just get the recruits to Greensboro and then let the coach talk to them.

"I believe that I will give them an opportunity to win a national championship," she said. "It's not hard to sell. If you watch us, I know we're doing it right.

"Any kid that comes here falls in love with what it feels like to be here, which is to feel cared for. They experienced what I experienced when I walked on campus, is that they're not going to let you fail at A&T. ... If you ask these kids what sold them, it was when they came here on the visit."