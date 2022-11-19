Penalties costly as A&T falls to Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS — They walked slowly off the field at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium, their backs to the Gardner-Webb football players who were rushed by students eager to celebrate. As the N.C. A&T players made their way to their locker room, they were pestered by the sounds of "We Are The Champions" and "Who Let The Dogs Out."

The Aggies (7-4, 4-1) had hoped to throw their own party, but mired in untimely penalties and turnovers, the Aggies came up wanting. The Runnin' Bulldogs (6-5, 5-0) and their break-neck offensive pace helped them take a 38-17 victory which earned them a spot in the NCAA FCS playoffs. A&T's hopes for the postseason rest with an at-large invitation on Sunday. But their chance to eliminate any doubt vanished in an eight-minute stretch.

"It's tough when one game decides your season," A&T coach Sam Washington said. "But I'm very proud of what we have accomplished.

"We came back close, but we did just too many bonehead things to be successful," he added.

A&T committed five penalties for 46 yards, but two of them came on one play. A third snuffed out a promising drive which had penetrated Gardner-Webb territory. Quarterback Jalen Fowler passed for 253 yards and a touchdown to Zach Leslie, but he also threw two interceptions..

"We just don't have that many penalties and then turn the ball over in those situations and be successful," Washington said. "It just does not happen, and so a lot of it was self-inflicted wounds."

It took one Gardner-Webb play to help A&T take an early 7-0 lead. Cutrell Haywood fumbled Bailey Fisher's pass and Herbert Booker recovered at the 33. On their third play after the fumble, Fowler connected with Leslie for a 23-yard scoring play.

The Aggies returned the favor in much the same fashion. Charlie Dixon fumbled a Fowler pass and Gardner-Webb's William McRainey pounced on it. But all the Runnin' Bulldogs could get out of it was a 27-yard field goal by Jay Billingsley, who missed a 36-yard try in the second quarter. That miss amounted to a momentary setback.

Fisher found Haywood again, and this time he held onto the football and completed a 23-yard scoring play at 10:40 in the second quarter. After the kickoff, Tuten showed a glimpse of the talent that gave him nine straight 100-yard games. He burst up the middle and sprinted 61 yards to give the Aggies a 14-10 lead, but for the rest of the game, yards were hard to come by, even when he took the direct snap from center. He finished with 113 yards on 17 carries, but it was of little solace.

"We started strong. I feel as though we kept shooting ourselves in the foot," Tuten said. "Too many offensive sins, too many penalties. So, ultimately, that's what killed us."

After the Tuten run, Gardner-Webb went on a six-play, 63-yard drive in a minute, 44 seconds, ending on Jayden Brown's 19-yard run with 6:11 remaining. The backbreaker was an A&T fumble in which Ger-Cari Caldwell lost the ball fighting for yardage on a pass reception, and Jamari Brown scooped it up and ran 40 yards past the A&T bench to the Aggie 4. Narii Gaither cashed in the turnover with a 2-yard run with 4:40 to go for a 24-14 lead.

Gaither scored again in the third quarter and Jayden Brown scored in the fourth-quarter to cap a soul-crushing drive that consumed almost seven minutes. All A&T could muster was Andrew Brown's 40-yard field goal in the third period.

Now, it's a waiting game for A&T. A selection committee will determine if they pack their gear for another game or put it away for the season.

"I'm not sure and I really don't know if we have a chance at all," Washington said. "Because I'm sure there's several teams out there with better records than 7-4."