Quick Take: No. 8 Illinois 122, N.C. A&T 60

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 122-60 loss to No. 8 Illinois on Wednesday:
State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.
Why the Aggies lost
A&T was no match for the longer, stronger Illini. When the Aggies got into the paint on offense, they were bothered by Illinois’ size and forced up off-balance shots. On defense, they couldn’t handle 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn or 6-9, 245 Giorgi Bezhanishvili without help, and that left Illinois’ 3-point shooters with wide-open looks from the corners and the wings. The Illini set a school record for makes beyond the arc and finished 17-for-31.
Shooting was a problem for the Aggies last season and it was again Wednesday. A&T was 22-for-64, including 5-for-19 from 3-point range, and 11-for-21 from the free-throw line. Sure, some of that was Illinois’ defense, but some of it was the Aggies.
Some of the underlying numbers were ugly for A&T, as well. The Aggies were outrebounded 62-18, and Illinois outscored them 52-24 in the paint. The only positive number was 12 turnovers to 15 for the Illini.
Stars
N.C. A&T
• G Blake Harris: 12 points, 5 assists, 2 steals
• G Kam Langley: 8 points, 4 assists
• G Fred Cleveland: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Illinois
• G Ayo Dosunmu: 28 points (5 3-pointers), 10 rebounds, 5 assists
• G Adam Miller 28 points (6 3-pointers), 3 assists
• C Kofi Cockburn 18 points, 10 rebounds
Three things we learned
1. A&T is going to struggle if it can’t run. The Aggies didn’t force many live-ball turnovers and were crushed on the boards by the bigger Illini. A&T wants to push the tempo, as it did in a strong finish last season and as it did at times in the second half, but that’s awfully hard to do when you’re just inbounding the ball after an opponent’s makes.
2. Illinois is very, very good. Six-foot-5 G Ayo Dosunmu is projected as a lottery pick in the NBA draft; 7-foot, 285-pound C Kofi Cockburn was the Big Ten’s rookie of the year last season; and the Illini’s freshman class is considered one of the best in the country. Illinois is by far the best team A&T will face this season.
3. Social distancing is in full effect. The coaches wore masks or visors. The teams were on benches that ran four rows deep and staggered the players. And, of course, there were no spectators in the State Farm Center, so if you were watching on the Big Ten Network you heard some words from players and coaches that will not be published. This is basketball in a COVID-19 pandemic.
What A&T coach Will Jones said
Initial thoughts: "That's a really good team. I'm happy we got a chance to play today and got through all the protocols. Playing a team like Illinois right off the top lets you know what you have to work on. I thought our guys played through the second half and I saw some good things, and we look forward to building on that for tomorrow's game."
Positives: "Most of the time during the year against a team like Illinois we probably wouldn't run as we did tonight, but we wanted to play our style. I didn't try to slow the game down. I wanted to try to get better at what we do, and what we do is run. In the second half, once we settled down a little bit, we were able to play in transition and play our style."
Negatives: "We have to find a cohesive group. That's why I played as many guys as I could. We tried to get the new guys at the post position some chemistry. Some of Kam's mistakes were things that he doesn't usually make in games. Illinois has great size and great length, so they gave us some problems, especially inside."
On whether the quick turnaround to Thursday's game is a good thing: "It's a great thing. I didn't want to show a ton because really and truthfully the game tomorrow is a much more even battle. ... I think we're ready to go."
Records
N.C. A&T: 0-1.
Illinois: 1-0.
Up next
N.C. A&T: Ohio (at Illinois), 3 p.m. Thursday (FightingIllini.com).
Illinois: Chicago State, noon Thursday (Big Ten Network).
