Quick Take: Ohio U. 84, N.C. A&T 72

Site
State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.
Why the Aggies lost
Rough starts to both halves put N.C. A&T in holes that were just too deep. The Aggies trailed 13-2 in the first half and, after they tied it at 35 heading to the locker room, a 10-2 run by Ohio U. early in the second half put them behind 45-38.
Defense got the Aggies back into the game in the first half, but they repeatedly lost track of Ohio’s Ben Roderick in the half-court in the second half and he made them pay, going 6-for-9 from 3-point range. Down double-digits, A&T became stagnant on offense and the Bobcats pulled away.
Rebounding was a problem, just as it was Wednesday in the 122-60 loss to Illinois, just on a mid-major scale. This time, the Aggies were outrebounded 44-31.
Stars
N.C. A&T — G Kam Langley 8 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds; C Harry Morrice 13 points, 3 rebounds, block; F Tyrone Lyons 11 points, 7 rebounds.
Ohio — G Jason Preston 21 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists; F Ben Roderick 22 points (6 3-pointers); C Dwight Wilson 14 points, 6 rebounds.
Three things we learned
1. The Aggies need a win Friday. The season-opening loss at No. 8-ranked Illinois was not unexpected, although the 62-point margin was somewhat alarming. Thursday’s matchup with Ohio U. was a winnable game, if A&T was sharp. The Aggies were not, and now they need a win against Chicago State to salvage something from the multi-team event.
2. Harry Morrice has potential. The 7-foot sophomore from England by way of Beckley (W.Va.) Prep had his second strong game in Champaign, with a career-high 13 points. Morrice had a block, a dunk and a 3-pointer in a span of less than a minute that fueled the Aggies’ first-half surge. He has work to do on the defensive end, but so do the rest of A&T’s inside players. “I’m very excited about what he showed me today,” coach Will Jones said. “… His conditioning is nowhere near what it needs to be, but the glimpse of what he gave us today in terms of his energy … he had an edge today. If he can continue to do that he’ll really help us down the line.”
3. Ohio U.’s Ben Roderick is a pure shooter. The 6-5 sophomore forward kept moving without the ball and made himself available for kick-out after kick-out. His 3-pointers helped the Bobcats stretch their lead to a comfortable margin in the second half.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On the sluggish start to the second half: “We ended the first half on a great run with a lot of good energy. We just didn’t take that energy and bring it into the second half. We’ll try to figure that out on film and see where we can make an adjustment and be ready to go tomorrow. At the end of the day, I thought we got better, and that’s all you can ask out of these kids right now. ”
On Ohio U.’s Ben Roderick getting open looks from 3-point range: “(It was) miscommunication and not sprinting in transition defense. When they go on these runs conditioning is a factor, but it’s mostly communication. We have to know where the good shooters are and run them off the line, and I don’t think we did a good job of doing that in the second half.”
On the offense stagnating at times: “Again, some of it is a conditioning thing … but I didn’t think that Kam (Langley) or Blake (Harris) was aggressive enough trying to get to the paint and create some rotations. We have to see why we couldn’t get to the paint as much as we got to the paint against Illinois.”
Records
N.C. A&T: 0-2.
Ohio: 2-0.
Up next
N.C. A&T: Chicago State (at Illinois), 4 p.m. Friday (FightingIllini.com).
Ohio: At Illinois, 1 p.m. Friday (Big Ten Network).
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC A&T
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Filmore
|7
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Lyons
|21
|3-6
|4-5
|0-7
|1
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Harris
|17
|2-5
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|8
|Langley
|36
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|8
|2
|8
|Maye
|25
|1-4
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|0
|4
|Q.Jones
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|5
|Duling
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Morrice
|17
|6-9
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|3
|13
|Robinson
|11
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Matthews
|6
|1-3
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|T.Jones
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|13-15
|8-30
|13
|21
|72
Percentages: FG .397, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Robinson 2-4, Morrice 1-1, Lyons 1-2, Cleveland 1-3, Duling 1-3, Harris 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Q.Jones 1-4, Langley 0-1, T.Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lyons, Morrice, Robinson).
Turnovers: 19 (Cleveland 4, Harris 3, Lyons 2, Q.Jones 2, Robinson 2, Duling, Filmore, Langley, Matthews, Maye, Morrice).
Steals: 10 (Langley 5, Maye 2, Cleveland, Matthews, Q.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roderick
|28
|7-10
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|22
|Vander Plas
|32
|3-9
|4-4
|3-8
|3
|0
|11
|Wilson
|26
|6-11
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|1
|14
|McDay
|28
|1-7
|1-2
|3-4
|4
|2
|3
|Preston
|34
|8-13
|2-3
|1-9
|7
|0
|21
|Mil.Brown
|20
|2-2
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Miguel
|8
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|Towns
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Foster
|6
|0-0
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Sears
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|White
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-64
|13-21
|14-42
|18
|14
|84
Percentages: FG .453, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Roderick 6-9, Preston 3-7, Mil.Brown 2-2, White 1-2, Vander Plas 1-5, Miguel 0-2, Sears 0-2, Towns 0-2, McDay 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Preston 5, McDay 4, Wilson 4, Foster 2, Miguel, Mil.Brown, Roderick, Sears, White).
Steals: 6 (Vander Plas 2, Miguel, Mil.Brown, Roderick, Sears).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC A&T
|35
|37
|—
|72
|Ohio
|35
|49
|—
|84
A_143 (15,500).
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!