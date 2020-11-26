Quick Take: Ohio U. 84, N.C. A&T 72

1. The Aggies need a win Friday. The season-opening loss at No. 8-ranked Illinois was not unexpected, although the 62-point margin was somewhat alarming. Thursday’s matchup with Ohio U. was a winnable game, if A&T was sharp. The Aggies were not, and now they need a win against Chicago State to salvage something from the multi-team event.

2. Harry Morrice has potential. The 7-foot sophomore from England by way of Beckley (W.Va.) Prep had his second strong game in Champaign, with a career-high 13 points. Morrice had a block, a dunk and a 3-pointer in a span of less than a minute that fueled the Aggies’ first-half surge. He has work to do on the defensive end, but so do the rest of A&T’s inside players. “I’m very excited about what he showed me today,” coach Will Jones said. “… His conditioning is nowhere near what it needs to be, but the glimpse of what he gave us today in terms of his energy … he had an edge today. If he can continue to do that he’ll really help us down the line.”