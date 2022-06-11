Randolph Ross' NCAA title in 400 helps N.C. A&T men's track and field team finish in top 10

Randolph Ross' fifth national championship helped the N.C. A&T men's track and field program coached by his father, Duane, score a ninth-place finish at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., this week.

The final day of competition for women is Saturday, with the top eight individuals or relay teams earning first-team All-America from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

What you need to know about A&T and area performances:

Team standings

• A&T men: Tied for ninth place (22 points) with Texas Tech. Florida (54 points) won easily over runner-up Texas.

Top Triad finishers

A&T

• Randolph Ross: Successfully defended his title in the 400 meters Friday, winning in a season-best 44.13 seconds.

• Javonte Harding: Third place in the 100 meters by tying a personal-best 10.079 seconds. Florida's Joseph Fahnbulleh won in 10.00.

• Brandon Hicklin: Fifth place in the long jump with a leap of 25 feet 9½ inches. Tennessee's Wayne Pinnock (26 feet, 3 inches) finished first.

• 4x100: The team of Ross, Harding, Tavarius Wright and Malcolm Croom-McFadden finished eighth (39.35 seconds).

• 4x400: The team of Ross, Aveon Reid, Reheem Hayles and Shemar Chambers finished eighth (3:03.15).

High Point

• Sydney Horn: The sophomore finished sixth in the pole vault at 14 feet, 3¼ inches.

• Mackenzie Horn: The junior and sister of Sydney Horn finished 11th with a vault of 13 feet 9¼ inches to secure second-team All-America.

Wake Forest

• Thomas Vanoppen: The graduate student finished fourth in the 1,500 meters in 3:46.03.

• Zach Fachioni: Placed 11th in the 5,000 meters in a season-best 13:33.46, earning second-team All-America.

The Randolph Ross record

A list of the NCAA championships for Randolph Ross, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer with the U.S. 4x400 relay team:

• 2021 indoor: 4x400 relay

• 2021 outdoor: 400, 4x400 relay

• 2022 indoor: 400

• 2022 outdoor: 400

The Duane Ross record

A list of accomplishments for Duane Ross, who is leaving A&T to become the new director of track and field at Tennessee:

• Nine NCAA individual or relay team championships.

• Bests of third place for A&T men and fourth place for A&T women at NCAA championships in 2021.

• Men's team finished in the top 10 in the last two NCAA championships and in the top 15 in the last three.

• Shared national coach of the year for the 2021 outdoor season.

• Led his teams to 17 conference championships.

What they're saying

• "There have been so many great athletes to come through A&T. Junior is definitely one of them. He has helped to define this team as one of the best in history. I hope that when A&T track and field is mentioned in the future, his name is mentioned right along with it." – Duane Ross on his son Randolph to NCATAggies.com.

• "When a Wake Forest track athlete competes, I feel confident that I will get incredible effort. Today did not disappoint. Thomas had an incredible last 600 meters after getting caught in bad position. He went from about 10th to fourth in the last 100 meters." – Wake Forest track and field director John Hayes on Thomas Vanoppen.

• "It was an awesome experience tonight, just because my family was able to be here and my sister was competing by side, which made it such a great experience. I probably wouldn't have believed you if you told me this morning we would both finish as first-team and second-team All-Americans but here we are, it's pretty cool!" – Sydney Horn to HighPointPanthers.com.