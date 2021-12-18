Second-half threes carry Howard past A&T

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 79-57 loss to Howard on Saturday in the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at Newark, N.J.

Why the Aggies lost

The Bison made eight three-point shots in the second half, part of a 17-for-29 (58.6 percent) performance, after leading just 31-30 at intermission.

Stars

A&T

Collin Smith: 11 points, seven rebounds.

Kameron Langley: Nine points, five assists.

Demetric Horton: Nine points, seven rebounds.

Howard

Kyle Foster: 18 points (4-for-8 3FG, 3-for-3 3FG in second half), nine rebounds.

Steve Settle: 15 points, five rebounds.

Elijah Hawkins: Seven points, 10 assists.

Randy Brumant: Four points, nine rebounds.

Notable