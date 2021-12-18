 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second-half threes carry Howard past A&T
0 Comments
top story

Second-half threes carry Howard past A&T

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
aggies uncg logo 121420 web

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 79-57 loss to Howard on Saturday in the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at Newark, N.J.

Why the Aggies lost

The Bison made eight three-point shots in the second half, part of a 17-for-29 (58.6 percent) performance, after leading just 31-30 at intermission.

Stars

A&T

Collin Smith: 11 points, seven rebounds.

Kameron Langley: Nine points, five assists.

Demetric Horton: Nine points, seven rebounds.

Howard

Kyle Foster: 18 points (4-for-8 3FG, 3-for-3 3FG in second half), nine rebounds.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Settle: 15 points, five rebounds.

Elijah Hawkins: Seven points, 10 assists.

Randy Brumant: Four points, nine rebounds.

Notable

Howard missed 11 of its 13 first-half attempts from three.

 A&T, now a Big South Conference member, had won four straight games against its former Mid-Eastern Conference rival.

Records

A&T: 4-9.

Howard: 6-5.

Up next

A&T: Mid-Atlantic Christian, 5 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

Howard: At Harvard, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ncat

N.C. A&T women roll over ECU

Shareka McNeill scored a game-high 25 points, while D’mya Tucker and Jazmin Harris scored 14 each, leading the N.C. A&T women’s 75-59 rout…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert