Selden scores 18 to lift Gardner-Webb past N.C. A&T 69-62

BOILING SPRINGS — Reserve Anthony Selden had 18 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and 12 rebounds to lead Gardner-Webb to a 69-62 win over N.C. A&T on Saturday.
Zion Williams had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Gardner-Webb (13-10, 7-3 Big South Conference), which picked up its fourth straight victory.
D'Maurian Williams added 12 points. Kareem Reid had 10 points and three blocks.
Harry Morrice had 14 points for the Aggies (9-15, 4-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games.
Jeremy Robinson added 10 points, while Kameron Langley had six assists.
N.C. A&T's next game is scheduled for Wednesday, when Charleston Southern visits the Corbett Sports Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.