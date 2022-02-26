Skidding A&T falls to Radford

GREENSBORO — What’s left for North Carolina A&T after its first and only regular season in the Big South Conference went south in a hurry?

That’s pretty much to be determined.

“Anybody has an opportunity to win in March,” Aggies coach Will Jones said. “A lot of that stuff starts in the locker room, with guys believing. I’m going to have to make sure they feel good about themselves and have a chance to win.”

The Aggies go into their only Big South tournament on a four-game losing streak, holding the No. 9 seed in Wednesday’s first round at 11:30 a.m.

They’ll encounter a rematch with eighth-seeded Radford, which delivered a 62-53 beating on A&T in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Corbett Sports Center.

“We all have to believe that we can do it as a team,” A&T forward Marcus Watson said. “I know we can do it for sure. There have been a lot of ups and downs.”

So this marked the first and last Big South home finale for the Aggies, who enter the Colonial Athletic Association in the summer.