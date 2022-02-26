Skidding A&T falls to Radford

GREENSBORO — What’s left for North Carolina A&T after its first and only regular season in the Big South Conference went south in a hurry?
That’s pretty much to be determined.
“Anybody has an opportunity to win in March,” Aggies coach Will Jones said. “A lot of that stuff starts in the locker room, with guys believing. I’m going to have to make sure they feel good about themselves and have a chance to win.”
The Aggies go into their only Big South tournament on a four-game losing streak, holding the No. 9 seed in Wednesday’s first round at 11:30 a.m.
They’ll encounter a rematch with eighth-seeded Radford, which delivered a 62-53 beating on A&T in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Corbett Sports Center.
“We all have to believe that we can do it as a team,” A&T forward Marcus Watson said. “I know we can do it for sure. There have been a lot of ups and downs.”
So this marked the first and last Big South home finale for the Aggies, who enter the Colonial Athletic Association in the summer.
The Aggies (11-19, 6-10 Big South) have fallen on tough times. The latest result left them in fifth place out of six teams in the North Division.
“We’re just in a slump right now,” Watson said. “I know at the end of the season is not the time to be in a slump. We got to get ready for Wednesday. I definitely feel we’re going to get out of this slump for these postseason games.”
Here’s what unfolded Saturday:
No repeat
A&T knocked off Radford by one point for a January road victory, but there were few signs that would happen again.
Almost half of the Aggies’ points came from their reserves, but that didn’t matter much. They trailed 34-28 at halftime and never made a sustained rally.
“Not playing inspired basketball,” Jones said. “Not playing like we had been playing when we were playing good ball.”
Center Collin Smith fouled out with 6:21 to play.
Watson’s 15 points and seven rebounds were tops on the team, though he took one-third of A&T’s 51 shots from the field. Tyler Maye added 10 points.
Radford guard Josiah Jeffers, a senior from Burlington, was the first player from either team to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points. Rashun Williams led the Highlanders with 15.
Another loss to Radford will spell the end of the season.
“I will try to convince them,” Jones said. “This team has been up and down this year. Hopefully we didn’t run out of gas at Campbell a week ago (with a controversial finish).”
Senior send-off
Guard Kameron Langley, a record-setting assist man, was among those in his final home game. He was joined on the court during pregame ceremonies by his family, including his brothers – UNCG guards Keyshaun Langley and Kobe Langley.
The Southwest Guilford graduate departed with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
“End of an era here with Kam,” Jones said. “He really helped lift this program out of the ashes and into being competitive and at the championship level.”
Rap on Radford
With the Aggies set to face Radford again, it’s worth noting that the Highlanders (11-7, 7-9) won for only the third time in 16 games away from home. Yet overall, they’ve captured four of their last five games.
Radford’s first-year coach is Darris Nichols, a former West Virginia player. He replaced Mike Jones, who left to take the vacancy at UNCG. Jones attended Saturday’s game, meeting with several of those in the Radford contingent.