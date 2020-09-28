Tarik Cohen, Bears running back, tears ACL and will miss rest of 2020 season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tarik Cohen, the former N.C. A&T football star, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during the Chicago Bears' game Sunday and will be out for the rest of the season.

"You love the kid," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "He's worked hard to get to this point. We'll be in his corner and he'll be in our corner."

Cohen suffered his injury on a punt return when Atlanta's Brian Hill got pushed into the back of his right leg, ESPN.com reported, causing his right knee to bend awkwardly. Cohen clutched his knee on the field and was unable to put pressure on his right leg when trainers helped him off the field.

Cohen rushed twice for 21 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards Sunday against the Falcons. For the season, he carried 14 times for 74 yards and caught six passes for 41 yards.

The Bears this month agreed to a three-year contract extension with Cohen worth $17.25 million in new money, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that the deal could total $18.25 million, including $9.533 million fully guaranteed with a maximum guarantee of $12.033 million.