Tarik Cohen, Bears running back, tears ACL and will miss rest of 2020 season

Tarik Cohen, the former N.C. A&T football star, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during the Chicago Bears' game Sunday and will be out for the rest of the season.
Coach Nagy confirms Tarik Cohen did tear his ACL and will be placed on IR for the remainder of the season. 😢— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2020
"You love the kid," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "He's worked hard to get to this point. We'll be in his corner and he'll be in our corner."
Cohen suffered his injury on a punt return when Atlanta's Brian Hill got pushed into the back of his right leg, ESPN.com reported, causing his right knee to bend awkwardly. Cohen clutched his knee on the field and was unable to put pressure on his right leg when trainers helped him off the field.
Cohen rushed twice for 21 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards Sunday against the Falcons. For the season, he carried 14 times for 74 yards and caught six passes for 41 yards.
The Bears this month agreed to a three-year contract extension with Cohen worth $17.25 million in new money, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported that the deal could total $18.25 million, including $9.533 million fully guaranteed with a maximum guarantee of $12.033 million.
Cohen, 25, is in his fourth season with the Bears. The 5-foot-6, 191-pound multipurpose player made the Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro after the 2018 season.
Cohen, from Bunn, received one football scholarship offer coming out of high school. He left A&T as the school's all-time touchdowns leader, the MEAC's all-time rushing leader with more than 5,000 yards and just the 10th FCS player with four 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
