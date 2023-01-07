UNC Wilmington holds off A&T to stretch winng streak to 13

After having faced the team with the nation's longest NCAA Division I winning streak earlier in the week, North Carolina A&T hosted the team with the second-longest streak on Saturday and put up a defensive fight for nearly 40 minutes.

But Trazerian White scored off an inbounds pass with 2 seconds left on the shot clock and 56 seconds left to play to help UNC Wilmington stave off a streak-busting bid by the Aggies and take a 66-61 Colonial Athletic Association victory at Corbett Sports Center.

The Seahawks (14-3, 3-0 CAA) have now won 13 straight games, just behind 23rd-ranked College of Charleston's 14-game winning streak, which it extended by beating the Aggies (6-11, 1-3 CAA) on Wednesday night. The Cougars were at home to face Delaware on Saturday to try to stretch their winning streak even further.

White caught the high inbounds pass and took his shot before his feet hit the floor. He didn't know his bank shot had gone in because he didn't see it.

"I went up, threw it up and I was trying to catch myself," White said. "And when I heard everybody cheering, I knew it went in."

UNCW Coach Takayo Siddle said this wasn't a designed play that put a dent in the A&T comeback.

"We drew it up last second because we had a play drawn up before," Siddle said. "We just called it. We ran it and it was a lucky shot."

The luck for the Seahawks was pure anguish for A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert, whose team fought back from a 15-point deficit and made a game of what was nearly a blowout.

"I thought we played defense well. We didn't score the ball like we normally do," Shumpert said. "I think the thing that hurt us was missed free throws."

The Aggies hit 15 of their 23 free throw attempts, opposed to 19 of 21 for UNCW. That misery was compounded on the boards, as UNCW held a 40-26 rebounding edge. But Shumpert wasn't totally dismayed.

"I thought these guys fought hard for 40 minutes today," he said.

The Aggies and the Seahawks were meeting for the first time in more than 12 years. In that meeting on Nov. 23, 2010, A&T took an 84-79 overtime victory, one of five overtime games in the series, which A&T led 11-9 before Saturday’s game.

With students yet to return to campus, Club Corbett was a little quieter than usual, save for the pregame and timeout music and the alumni attending the game. UNCW fans turned out and made themselves heard as they sat and cheered on the lower level behind the Seahawks' bench.

Both teams employed man-to-man pressure throughout the first half. On two occasions, A&T’s defense forced shot-clock violations. But for a time, it wasn’t enough. That the Aggies were in the game in the first half was quite the feat. They scored one basket over seven minutes in a 1-for-11 drought which dropped them into a 27-18 hole at 4:38 after a Jamani Thomas layup. UNCW would only get three more points for the duration of the half. A&T got nine, six of them on a pair of 3s by Kam Woods that cut the gap to 30-27 at halftime.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes converted an A&T turnover into a basket and a 51-36 lead with 11:13 to play. The Aggies continued their defensive pressure and used seven straight points by Demetric Horton to narrow the deficit to 57-56 with 2:10 to go.

Amari Kelly got a dunk for the Seahawks. Horton missed a jumper, but the Aggies aggressive defense took the shot clock down. After a review determined A&T was the last to touch a missed shot, White stepped up with his heroic moment.

Woods scored 24 points for the Aggies, who face Elon on Wednesday. Harden-Hayes led all scorers with 25 points. The Seahawks and College of Charleston put their winning streaks on the line when they face each other on Wednesday.