UNCG women's basketball team rallies to defeat A&T

A recap of the UNCG women's basketball team's 49-46 victory over A&T on Monday night:
Why UNCG won
UNCG, earning its first victory of the season, limited A&T to seven second-half baskets and rallied from a 16-point deficit. The Spartans trailed 26-10 with 4:29 to play in the second quarter and were down 32-18 at halftime. UNCG took its first lead with 7:58 to play on a Pernilla Sorensen layup and went ahead for good with 7:25 to go on Jayla Johnson's basket.
Stars
A&T
D'Mya Tucker: 12 points.
Chanin Scott: 9 points, 11 rebounds.
UNCG
Cece Crudup: 16 points, 8 rebounds.
Tori Powell: 12 points.
Notable
• Both teams struggled offensively. A&T shot 20-for-59 (33.9 percent) and missed 18 of 19 three-point attempts. UNCG was 18-for-47 (38.3 percent). UNCG also committed 26 turnovers to A&T's 21.
• The game was A&T's season opener.
• A&T, with nine newcomers, is predicted to finish second in the MEAC's Southern Division.
• UNCG is picked to finish fifth in the Southern Conference.
Records
A&T: 0-1.
UNCG: 1-5.
Up next
A&T: Queens, 2 p.m. Thursday.
UNCG: At Elon, 7 p.m. Friday.
