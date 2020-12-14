UNCG women's basketball team rallies to defeat A&T

Why UNCG won

UNCG, earning its first victory of the season, limited A&T to seven second-half baskets and rallied from a 16-point deficit. The Spartans trailed 26-10 with 4:29 to play in the second quarter and were down 32-18 at halftime. UNCG took its first lead with 7:58 to play on a Pernilla Sorensen layup and went ahead for good with 7:25 to go on Jayla Johnson's basket.