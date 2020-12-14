 Skip to main content
UNCG women's basketball team rallies to defeat A&T
UNCG women's basketball team rallies to defeat A&T

A recap of the UNCG women's basketball team's 49-46 victory over A&T on Monday night:

Why UNCG won

UNCG, earning its first victory of the season, limited A&T to seven second-half baskets and rallied from a 16-point deficit. The Spartans trailed 26-10 with 4:29 to play in the second quarter and were down 32-18 at halftime. UNCG took its first lead with 7:58 to play on a Pernilla Sorensen layup and went ahead for good with 7:25 to go on Jayla Johnson's basket.

Stars

A&T

D'Mya Tucker: 12 points.

Chanin Scott: 9 points, 11 rebounds.

UNCG

Cece Crudup: 16 points, 8 rebounds.

Tori Powell: 12 points.

Notable

Both teams struggled offensively. A&T shot 20-for-59 (33.9 percent) and missed 18 of 19 three-point attempts. UNCG was 18-for-47 (38.3 percent). UNCG also committed 26 turnovers to A&T's 21.

 The game was A&T's season opener.

 A&T, with nine newcomers, is predicted to finish second in the MEAC's Southern Division.

 UNCG is picked to finish fifth in the Southern Conference.

Records

A&T: 0-1.

UNCG: 1-5.

Up next

A&T: Queens, 2 p.m. Thursday.

UNCG: At Elon, 7 p.m. Friday.

