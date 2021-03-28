WATCH NOW: A&T track and field relay team runs world-leading time

The A&T track and field program is continuing to turn heads around the country.
The Aggies' Daniel Stokes, Randolph Ross, Elijah Young and Trevor Stewart ran a 4x400-meter relay in three minutes and 0.23 second on Saturday at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.
North Carolina A&T win the #TexasRelays 4x4 in 3:00.— Travis Miller (@TravisMillerFlo) March 27, 2021
Noah Williams on 🔥 bringing home LSU in second with a 43.7 anchor!pic.twitter.com/I01JBEU5ER
The time is the fastest in the world in these early days of the outdoor season and is the 11th-best all-time by a college team.
"This is what we are supposed to do," Duane Ross, A&T's director of track and field programs and Randolph Ross' father, told NCATAggies.com. "We feel that we're the best in the world at it, so this time and even faster times in the future are expected."
And those who know all about running fast times are noticing.
I am so impressed with @ncattfxc— Noah Lyles (@LylesNoah) March 28, 2021
They have been working hard and showing out these last few years
The A&T relay team, which won the NCAA indoor national championship in Fayetteville, Ark., this month, finished more than three-quarters of a second ahead of LSU.
Meanwhile, A&T's Cambrea Sturgis won the 200 meters in 22.87 seconds. The sophomore finished third in the event at the NCAA championships in 2019.
