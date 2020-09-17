Watch now: UNCG, N.C. A&T basketball team up for voter registration videos

GREENSBORO — UNCG and N.C. A&T have an intense men’s rivalry on the basketball court, but both men's programs have come together off the court for a greater cause.

Players and the head coaches visited the International Civil Rights Center & Museum to shoot videos encouraging students and the community to register to vote in November’s election. The videos will be rolled out on social media and the athletics websites of both schools Monday on the eve of National Voter Registration Day, with each school releasing an additional video Tuesday.

The idea for the videos came from N.C. A&T coach Will Jones out of a lunch he had with his UNCG counterpart, Wes Miller, about a month ago.

“Instantly, I thought it was a great idea and a way to make our platform even bigger,” Miller said. “The credit goes to him for having the idea.”

Both coaches have had discussions with their players about racism and civil rights in the wake of incidents that put police brutality in the national headlines. Both programs also had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that prematurely ended their 2019-20 season and has pushed back the start of the coming season.